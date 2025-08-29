Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

RAD:AU
Radiopharm Theranostics
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics


Developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for a highly underserved oncology sector

Radiopharm Theranostics reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Radiopharm Theranostics reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

On track to complete enrollment of first two cohorts of RAD204 following positive recommendation from DSMC to escalate dose to 60mCi of Lu177

On track to complete enrollment of the first cohort of Phase 1 ‘HEAT' trial of RAD202 for treatment of advanced HER2-positive solid tumors

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives IND approval from US FDA to Initiate Phase I Therapeutic Clinical Study to target B7H3 with Betabart

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives IND approval from US FDA to Initiate Phase I Therapeutic Clinical Study to target B7H3 with Betabart

Lu177-B7H3 monoclonal antibody is first in class targeted radiopharmaceutical in development against the 4lg subtype of B7-H3

On track to initiate first-in-human study of RV-01 in solid tumors in 4Q25

RAD receives IND approval from US FDA for Betabart (RV-01)

RAD receives IND approval from US FDA for Betabart (RV-01)

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD receives IND approval from US FDA for Betabart (RV-01)

Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD,OTC:RDPTF, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Oliver Sartor, MD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr Sartor is an internationally recognised medical oncologist and scientist specialising in prostate cancer and radiopharmaceutical therapies. He currently serves as Director of Radiopharmaceutical Clinical Trials and Chair of the Genitourinary Cancer Disease Group at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota. He was previously Laborde Professor of Medicine and Urology and Medical Director of Tulane Cancer Center in New Orleans under Tulane University School of Medicine.

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for Anal Cancer

Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for Anal Cancer

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA For Anal Cancer

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Row of test tubes and pipette with chemical droplet chemical coming from it.

Top 5 Small-cap Biotech Stocks of 2025

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) is trading at three year highs despite market volatility, responding to breakthrough innovations and increased deals involving NASDAQ biotech stocks.

After dropping to a low of 3,637.05 in October 2023, the index climbed to a nearly three year peak of 4,954.813 on September 19, 2024. While the index had pulled back to 4,530.69 as of August 5, 2025, further growth could be in store.

According to a Towards Healthcare analyst report, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5 percent from now to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$5.04 trillion.

SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

Brain model and neuron replica on a gray surface.

New Harvard Study Links Lithium Deficiency to Alzheimer’s

Lithium, a naturally occurring trace element in the brain, may be able to unlock a key medical mystery: why some people develop Alzheimer’s disease and others don’t, despite similar brain changes.

In a recently published study, scientists at Harvard Medical School state that lithium not only exists in the human brain at biologically meaningful levels, but also appears to protect against neurodegeneration.

Additionally, their work shows that lithium supports the function of all major brain cell types.

