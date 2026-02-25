Doubleview Gold Corp. Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate as of February 25, 2026 Including a Copper Equivalent Mineral Resource: 609 of Measured and Indicated Resources at 0.43% CuEq containing CuEq 5.82 Billion lbs. 503 of Inferred Resources at 0.41% CuEq containing CuEq 4.57 Billion lbs