Domestic Metals Advances Rio Tinto JV Smart Creek Project, Eyes Major Discovery

Domestic Metals (TSXV:DMCU,OTCQB:DMCUF) Director, President and CEO Gord Neal said that the company will commence drilling at its flagship Smart Creek project in Montana by late March or early April 2026.

Smart Creek is a 60/40 joint venture with mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO). It is a copper porphyry project located 100 kilometers southeast of Missoula, Montana, and is considered prospective for copper-gold-silver enriched carbonate replacement deposits.

Rio Tinto previously drilled 26 of 40 permitted sites at the target and conducted an initial geophysical program, which Domestic Metals is now completing with the help of Rio Tinto ’s resources and expert technical committee.

“It’s really great to have a company (Rio Tinto) with a billion-dollar market flux — the third largest mining company in the world — as your partner. And they've handed us a project that we look like we're going to make a major discovery on in the next two to three months with the drill program. It’s a very exciting time for us.”

A non-brokered private placement was announced by Domestic Metals in February to raise C$3.5 million, at a price of C$0.28 per unit. Neal said that this is currently the biggest catalyst for the company as it will fund exploration activities at Smart Creek, allowing it to move the project to drilling and then see results.

Watch the full interview with Domestic Metals Director, President and CEO Gord Neal above.