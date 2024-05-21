Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Dolly Varden Silver Commences 2024 Drilling Program with Discovery-Focused Exploration Targets

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (FSE: DVQ1) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce that the 2024 Exploration Drill Program has started at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project. Three drill rigs have been mobilized and are testing exploration targets at Moose Vein, Chance Vein and the North Star Deposit step out. Objectives of the initial targets include testing for new discoveries and following up from high-grade silver mineralization encountered in the 2023 drilling program.

Drill meterage in the 2024 drill program will be split approximately evenly between the Dolly Varden Property and the Homestake Ridge Property, with an overall project split of one third each to the Homestake Silver deposit, to the Wolf deposit area and to project wide exploration targets with discovery potential.

"With drilling already underway, our 25,000 meter program is the earliest startup for of any season for Dolly Varden Silver and we look forward to building on resource expansion and high-grade mineralization discovered during the 2023 program. We are excited to continue to grow the premier advanced silver project in Canada, backed by our strong corporate, institutional and strategic investors," said Shawn Khunkhun, CEO of Dolly Varden Silver.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/209883_e67e232fa40aeb27_002.jpg

Figure 1. Targets for the 2024 Exploration program along Dolly Varden's Kitsault Valley Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/209883_e67e232fa40aeb27_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/209883_e67e232fa40aeb27_003.jpg

Figure 2. Dolly Varden Silver's Kitsault Valley Project and Big Bulk Project with location of deposits (blue) and exploration targets with new-discovery potential (white).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/209883_e67e232fa40aeb27_003full.jpg

Moose Vein**

The Moose Vein is situated 1.5 kilometers north of the Wolf vein on a similar crosscutting structure that projects under the mid valley sedimentary cap. Drilling in 2023 intersected mineralized vein and vein breccias similar to the Wolf vein, with previously reported results from drill hole DV23-371 of 712 g/t Ag over 1.00 meter within a wider vein interval grading 269 g/t Ag over 7.55 meters (from previous release; November 6, 2023). The 2024 drilling at Moose will target the down plunge mineralization projection, trending towards and below the mid-valley sedimentary cover rock. This target is a newly interpreted plunge orientation of the wide and high silver grade seen at similar cross-cutting veins located further south of the Moose Vein, such as Wolf and Kitsol.

Chance Vein**

The Chance Vein is located within the lower portion of the Hazelton Formation, just above the contact with the underlying Stuhini Formation (the contact known as "The Red Line" of the Golden Triangle). Drilling has commenced on a recently developed model of the plunge direction that is interpreted to trend through an area that has not been previously tested. The first hole at the Chance Vein will test the interpreted down plunge projection of previously released drill hole DV19-173, that intersected 488 g/t Ag over 26.50 meters including 1,044 g/t Ag over 5.60 meters (from previous release; August 7, 2019).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/209883_e67e232fa40aeb27_004.jpg

Figure 3. Drilling has started early at Dolly Varden Silver's Kitsault Valley Project due to low snow accumulation; pictured is one of three drills located at the North Star deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/209883_e67e232fa40aeb27_004full.jpg

North Star Deposit Step Out**

The third drill has commenced step-out drilling to the west of the North Star deposit, which is included in the current mineral resource estimate and is interpreted as the western extension of the Torbrit Exhalative Layer (the Torbrit Horizon). It is located across the Kitsault Valley from the Torbrit deposit which hosts the largest silver resource on the Dolly Varden portion of the Project. Drilling in 2023 tested down-dip and stepped out to the west along the projection of the Torbrit Horizon towards an area with the potential to host a continuation of the horizon. Follow-up drilling will target the extension of previously released drill hole DV23-358 from North Star that intersected 345 g/t Ag over 7.45m and included 1,510 g/t Ag over 0.58 meters (from previous release; February 12, 2024).

**All intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 65% to 90% of core lengths, further modelling of the new interpretation is needed before true widths can be calculated.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Dolly Varden QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and field duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Third party laboratory checks on 5% of the samples are carried out as well. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 70% minus 2mm (10 mesh), of which a 500 gram split is pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Multi-element analyses were determined by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. Au is also determined by fire assay on a 30g split with either atomic absorption, or gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. Metallic screen on a 1.0kg sample may be completed on high-grade gold samples.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Dolly Varden Silver, the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI43-101 has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and supervises the ongoing exploration program at the Dolly Varden Project.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. The 163 sq. km. project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. Five kilometers to the East of the Kitsault Valley Project is the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information in this release relates to, among other things, the 2022 drill program at the Kitsault Valley Project, the results of previous field work and programs and the continued operations of the current exploration program, interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the project and that that the mineralization on the project is similar to Eskay and Brucejack, results of the mineral resource estimate on the project, the potential to grow the project, the potential to expand the mineralization and our beliefs about the unexplored portion of the property.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A") and management information circular dated January 21, 2022 (the "Circular"), both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors identified in the MD&A and the Circular are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Shawn Khunkhun, CEO & Director, 1-604-609-5137, www.dollyvardensilver.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209883

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

DV Silver CEO Shawn Khunkhun: "Value-creation is Done Through Growing Your Mineral Inventory"

(TheNewswire)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

April 29, 2024 TheNews w ire Global Stocks News On April 23, 2023 Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV) (OTC:DOLLF) announced plans for its 2024 exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project.

Key Highlights:

  • Three drill rigs mobilising

  • Initial 25,000 meters diamond drilling planned

  • Follow up on new discoveries

  • Focus on Homestake Silver and Wolf Deposits

  • Low snow packs allow for earlier than usual start in May

" The drill program will be split approximately 50/50 between the Dolly Varden Property and the Homestake Ridge Property," states DV, "with an overall project split of 1/3 to Homestake Silver deposit area , 1/3 to Wolf deposit area and 1/3 to project wide exploration targets with new discovery potential."

"Our drill results from Homestake Silver were among the highest-grade gold and silver intercepts anywhere in the Golden Triangle in 2023," states Dolly Varden CEO Shawn Khunkhun .

According to the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) , the five key responsibilities of a CEO are: 1. Setting and Executing Organizational Strategy, 2. Build the Senior Leadership Team, 3. Making Capital Allocation Decisions, 4. Setting Vision, Values, and Corporate Culture and 5. Communicating Effectively with All Stakeholders .

In the junior markets, it is rare to find a CEO who excels at all five things. Commonly, #5 (Stakeholder Communication) is a glaring weakness. Typically, you find biotech geniuses, technology disrupters and brilliant geologists who are awkward, clumsy communicators.

Shawn Khunkhun was appointed the DV SIlver CEO position on February 18, 2020 , during a period of depressed metal prices.  Since then, he has proved to be demonstratively good at all five parts of his job, including communication to the investment community.


Click Image To View Full Size

Wolf Vein

At the Wolf Vein, drilling is planned to delineate the width and extent of the southerly plunge of wider and higher-grade silver mineralization. Step out holes that define the trace of the plunge are spaced so that any new mineralization can be included in a future resource update . The Company will implement directional drilling technology with the objective of more cost effective and accurate exploration at Wolf, particularly for deep holes.

Figure 2 . Previously released result highlights (2022 and 2023) on Wolf Vein long section looking northwest showing open zones for follow up and trace of wider, higher-grade plunge as black line.

Homestake Silver

The program planned for Homestake Silver will start with follow up drilling on the newly discovered gold zone at the northern extent of deposit, where coarse-grained native gold in late-stage quartz-carbonate veins (Figure 3.) returned grades of 1,335 g/t Au and 781 g/t Ag over 0.68 meters within a wider interval of stockwork grading 79.49 g/t Au and 60 g/t Ag over 12.45 meters in drill hole HR23-389.

Figure 3 . Visible Gold in quartz carbonate vein from drillhole HR23-389 at 410.00m depth.

The second part of Homestake Silver drilling will be resource expansion and upgrade holes that target the low angle, north dipping plunge of wide and high-grade gold and silver mineralization encountered in 2023 (Figure 4.).

Figure 4 . Homestake Ridge Long section looking southwest showing previous results of wide, higher grade plunge and new gold zone at Homestake Silver with 2024 target areas.

Exploration Targets including Moose Vein

The Moose Vein is located 1.5 km up north of the Wolf Vein and is interpreted to be hosted within a similar cross cutting structure as Wolf.

Other Exploration targets on both the Homestake Ridge and Dolly Varden properties include targets within the 5.4 km long area between the southern end of Homestake Silver and Wolf Vein.

Shawn KhunKhun recently spoke with Kerry Lutz, a lawyer and entrepreneur who is now the CEO of "The Financial Survival Network", providing "an alternative to Wall Street's always-be-buying mantra."

"Primary silver mines are rare," Khunkhun told Lutz. "They only represent about 28% of the market. We're located in Canada, that has stable mining laws.  We are up North in British Columbia where there are not a lot of tourists.  We've demonstrated size through acquisition and discoveries."

"This has led to a lot of notable shareholders," continued Khunkhun. "Including Hecla, Eric Sprott and institutions like Fidelity."

On November 2, 2023 Dolly Varden Silver announced that it has closed a deal where Hecla Canada invested $10 million in DV Silver , raising its stake in DV Silver from 10.6% to 15.7%.

Hecla Mining has a market cap of USD $3.13 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is on track to produce 17 million ounces of silver in 2024 .

"Hecla's increased ownership stake is a benefit to us," Khunkhun told Guy Bennett, the CEO of Global Stocks News. "Hecla has demonstrated it is a sticky shareholder. They're looking to expand their North American silver portfolio. "


Click Image To View Full Size

"V alue-creation is done through growing your mineral inventory, or growing your production," Khunkhun told Lutz, "Dolly Varden is trading at about $1 an ounce in the ground.  The average company trades about $4 an ounce in the ground. If I can find more silver for pennies an ounce in the ground, there is a likelihood we're going to be revalued."

"Our priority with this early [drilling] start is to continue with step-outs as well as infill drilling to confirm continuity of the potentially bulk-mineable mineralization ," stated Khunkhun in the April 23, 2024 press release.

"Further south, silver mineralization at Wolf remains wide open for expansion and this seasons' introduction of directional drilling technology will allow for highly accurate placement of drill intercepts."

The currently gold/silver price ratio is 85.

" For the whole of the 20th century, the average gold-silver ratio was 47:1," reports Investopedia . "In the 21st century, the ratio has ranged mainly between the levels of 50:1 and 70:1.

With gold trading at USD $2,350/ounce – 95% of its April 12, 2024 all-time-high of $2,440 - and silver trading at USD $27/ounce, about 60% of its all-time high, it may be an advantageous time in to invest in silver equities.

Disclaimer: Dolly Varden Silver paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Dolly Varden Silver Outlines 2024 Resource Expansion and Discovery-Focused Exploration Drill Program

Dolly Varden Silver Outlines 2024 Resource Expansion and Discovery-Focused Exploration Drill Program

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce plans for the 2024 exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Kitsault Valley Project. An initial 25,000 meters of diamond drilling is planned, starting with three drills. The focus will be on following up on new discoveries as well as stepping out from wide, higher-grade intercepts from the 2023 drilling, particularly at the Homestake Silver and Wolf deposits. Mobilization will be in the first week of May, allowing for an earlier start on exploration than previous years due to a low snowpacks.

The drill program will be split approximately 50/50 between the Dolly Varden Property and the Homestake Ridge Property, with an overall project split of 1/3 to Homestake Silver deposit area, 1/3 to Wolf deposit area and 1/3 to project wide exploration targets with new discovery potential.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

MAG Silver Announces Planned Retirement of CXO

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") announces the planned retirement of Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer (" CXO "), Dr. Peter Megaw, effective May 21, 2024. Peter has been an integral part of MAG Silver's success, applying over 45 years of relevant experience to our silver and gold exploration efforts, with the past ten years dedicated to serving as MAG's CXO.

Peter's retirement marks the culmination of over 20 years of dedicated service to MAG. Under his leadership, Juanicipio, one of the world's leading silver deposits, was discovered, financed, developed and is now in operation. Beyond the discovery of Juanicipio, as Co-Founder, Peter played an integral role in the development of the Company including its IPO, seven years of service on the Board, its acquisition of strategic exploration properties in prolific jurisdictions and its growth into the substantial silver producer it is today. Peter will continue as a consultant to the Company following his retirement from executive duties at MAG.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Eastern Metals

Successful $1M Placement to Accelerate Exploration

Proceeds to be used to underpin upcoming programs at the Arunta Project, Northern Territory and Cobar Project, New South Wales

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors to raise $1,000,000 (before costs) in a placement through the issue of 31.25 million new fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”) at an issue price of $0.032 per Share (“the Placement”).

Eastern Metals

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Eastern Metals Limited (‘EMS’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EMS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) made further progress executing its 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy as outlined in the Company's 2023 Sustainability Report released today.

Entitled "Transformation in Motion", the report provides insights into Endeavour's sustainability performance and approach over 2023, including second-year progress highlights against the strategy.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Discovery Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; Jennifer Wagner; and Barry Olson. Details of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Murray John 189,120,043 99.21 1,504,559 0.79
Tony Makuch 187,908,112 98.57 2,716,490 1.43
Jeff Parr 189,170,054 99.24 1,454,548 0.76
Moira Smith 189,201,624 99.25 1,422,978 0.75
Daniel Vickerman 189,170,711 99.24 1,453,891 0.76
Jennifer Wagner 166,845,268 87.53 23,779,334 12.47
Barry Olson 188,802,948 99.04 1,821,654 0.96


Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and; (ii) Amendments of the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 5, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+. Details of the votes are set out below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Americas Gold and Silver Reports Q1-2024 Results

Americas Gold and Silver Reports Q1-2024 Results

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company"), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the corresponding period, which have been posted on the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca , and on its EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , and which are also available on the Company's website at www.americas-gold.com . All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

