Diamondback Energy Announces Pricing of Secondary Common Stock Offering

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) ("Diamondback") announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock (the "Secondary Offering") by SGF FANG Holdings, LP (the "Selling Stockholder"). The gross proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholder will be approximately $1.9 billion. Diamondback will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholder. The Secondary Offering is expected to close on March 12, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of common stock, solely to cover over-allotments.

Evercore ISI, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the Secondary Offering.

Diamondback has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Diamondback has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Diamondback and this offering. Copies of the base prospectus and prospectus supplement for the Secondary Offering, when available, may be obtained from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the completion of the Secondary Offering, Diamondback's future performance; business strategy; future operations (including drilling plans and capital plans); estimates and projections of revenues, losses, costs, expenses, returns, cash flow, and financial position; reserve estimates and its ability to replace or increase reserves; anticipated benefits of strategic transactions (including acquisitions and divestitures); and plans and objectives of management (including plans for future cash flow from operations and for executing environmental strategies) are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release or otherwise by Diamondback, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "model," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) as they relate to Diamondback are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Although Diamondback believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond Diamondback's control. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and Diamondback's actual outcomes could differ materially from what Diamondback has expressed in its forward-looking statements. Information concerning these risks and uncertainties and other factors can be found in Diamondback's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the registration statement, prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the Secondary Offering and its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, each of which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Diamondback undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Diamondback EnergyFANGNASDAQ:FANGoil and gas investing
FANG
The Conversation (0)
RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" ), a battery materials company specializing in the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce it has entered a 50-50 joint venture with Zenith Chemical... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels and Hyperion Sign MOU for the Supply of Monazite to Produce Rare Earth Products

Energy Fuels and Hyperion Sign MOU for the Supply of Monazite to Produce Rare Earth Products

A Further Step in the Development of a Fully Integrated U.S. Rare Earth Element Supply Chain Energy Fuels and Hyperion have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate the potential supply of monazite sands from the Titan Project in Tennessee to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah for the... Keep Reading...
QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

QIMC Completes 711 Metre Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate, Nova Scotia: Hydrogen System Confirmed at Depth

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") today announced the completion of Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 to a depth of 711 metres at its West-Advocate hydrogen project in Nova Scotia. Drilling intersected a persistent hydrogen-bearing system... Keep Reading...
Stacked oil barrels with red upward arrow graph against a corrugated background.

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

Global oil and gas prices rallied sharply over the weekend as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled energy markets and triggered fears of a major supply disruption. Benchmark crude prices surged to their highest levels in years, with traders pricing in the possibility of... Keep Reading...
Pen pointing at "force majeure" in a legal document.

Force Majeure Spreads Across Global Commodities as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

Force majeure declarations are beginning to ripple across the global commodities sector as the escalating conflict in the Middle East threatens to spread shocks beyond oil and gas.Energy companies, producers and traders are already grappling with interruptions to shipments through the Strait of... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Report Validates Pathway to Industrial Scale Synthetic Fuel Production Targeting Cost Competitiveness with Fossil FuelsSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the completion of its Conceptual Design Report ("CDR") and integrated... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 6, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the completion of all final payments and closing of the sale of its 40% participating interest (the "Assets") in the Evesham Macklin oil and gas... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels in front of world map and fluctuating stock market graph.

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Halts Tanker Traffic Through Hormuz

Oil and gas prices extended their sharp climb this week as the escalating conflict between the US, Israel and Iran disrupts shipping through one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.Crude oil futures surged again on Thursday (March 5), with the US benchmark climbing roughly 3.5... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

Laguna Verde CEOL Terms Agreed with Chilean Government

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Related News

precious metals investing

Multiple Pinjin drill programs locked in to commence April

base metals investing

Drill Contract Awarded for Two Pools Maiden Drill Program

Canada's Junior Miners Still Facing Challenging Financial Climate as Metals Prices Climb

gold investing

David Erfle: Gold, Silver Under Pressure, Key Price Levels to Watch

silver investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver to Retest Highs, "Don't Get Off the Horse"

gold investing

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver Stocks to Rerate, "Explosive" Energy, Copper Opportunities

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026