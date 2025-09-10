Design Therapeutics Appoints Justin Gover to Board of Directors

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Justin Gover to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Gover has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology industry. He served as the founding Chief Executive Officer of GW Pharmaceuticals plc, guiding the company for over two decades, from inception through its strategic $7 billion acquisition by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in 2021. During his tenure, GW grew into a fully integrated global biotech organization and successfully commercialized Epidiolex® (cannabidiol), which is approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of childhood onset epilepsies.

As part of this transition, Dr. Arsani William, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Logos Capital, stepped down from the Board, effective September 9, 2025. Since joining in 2021, Dr. William has provided strategic counsel that has been instrumental to Design's progress, including guiding the company through its successful 2021 initial public offering, supporting the advancement of its clinical pipeline, and strengthening its governance as a public company.

"Justin brings a deep understanding of our industry and a focus on executional excellence to the Board at this important time for Design," said Pratik Shah, Ph.D., chairperson and chief executive officer of Design Therapeutics. "His proven ability to translate innovative science into important medicines, along with his experience building a world-class biotechnology company, will be invaluable as we advance our clinical pipeline. On behalf of the entire company and Board, I also want to thank Dr. William for his invaluable guidance and dedication to our mission through the years of his service."

"It has been an honor to serve on Design's Board during such an important stage of the company's evolution," said Dr. William. "I am proud of the meaningful progress the team has made in advancing the GeneTAC® platform and establishing a pipeline with the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for serious genetic diseases. I am confident the company is well-positioned to continue delivering on its mission and to make a lasting impact for patients."

"I am privileged to join Design's Board at such an exciting stage of the company's growth," said Mr. Gover. "Design's platform has the potential to address the root cause of a wide range of severe genetic diseases, and I look forward to working with the team to help realize the promise of this important approach for patients."

Mr. Gover currently serves on the boards of COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) in addition to his work with nonprofit organizations including the Rady Children's Hospital Institute for Genomic Medicine and CURE Epilepsy. From 2018 to 2021, Mr. Gover served on the Board of Directors of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). He holds an M.B.A. from the INSEAD business school in France and a BSc (Hons) from Bristol University.

About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC ® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company's GeneTAC ® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its clinical-stage GeneTAC ® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, and DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, the company is advancing programs in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and Huntington's disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Compass Pathways PLC is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. The company is motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people suffering with mental health challenges who are not helped by existing therapies and are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which psilocybin is administered in conjunction with psychological support. Its focus is on treatment-resistant depression, or TRD, a subset of depressive disorder, or MDD, comprising patients who are inadequately served by the treatment paradigm. It has developed a proprietary, high-purity polymorphic crystalline formulation of psilocybin, COMP360.

