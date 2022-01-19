Base Metals Investing News
Additional assays are expected in the coming weeks and it is expected there should be a steady flow of new assay data as drill holes are completed going forward. Denarius has mobilized a third diamond drill to expedite the ongoing drilling program on the Lomero-Poyatos deposit, which is expected to be operational in mid-February. Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, commented, “We are very ...

Additional assays are expected in the coming weeks and it is expected there should be a steady flow of new assay data as drill holes are completed going forward. Denarius has mobilized a third diamond drill to expedite the ongoing drilling program on the Lomero-Poyatos deposit, which is expected to be operational in mid-February.

  • Initial drill results confirm that the massive and semi-massive sulfide zones at Lomero-Poyatos are significantly enriched in Au.
  • Initial drill data increases our confidence in the geological model created using validated data from previous explorers' drilling campaigns.
  • Initial data from the ongoing validation drilling phase confirms thickness and grades of selected drill holes from previous drilling campaigns.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, commented, "We are very encouraged by these early drilling results at Lomero-Poyatos, which provide a clear indication of the potential of this well-known VMS deposit. These are the first four holes for which we have complete assays, however most drill holes to date have well mineralized intervals that are now in the pipeline for assays. We are systematically stepping out through the deposit to update the geological model that will meet the requirements for establishing an updated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. We are confident that this drilling campaign will continue to be a key value driver for Denarius as we move forward."

The initial surface drilling program at the Lomero-Poyatos Project, which commenced in late October 2021, was designed to validate some selected historical holes drilled within the existing mine and then conduct a 50x50 m infill drilling in the lower levels of the same mine. Extension drilling will consist of 17 holes. The plan will be to initially complete approximately 81 drill holes for a total of approximately 23,500 meters of drilling. Please refer to the news release dated July 26, 2021 for further details. The Company is fully financed to complete the program.

The Company has established COVID-19 safety protocols for ensuring a secure work environment for its employees and contractors.

Key Highlights

  • The Company has completed approximately 5,650 meters of drilling to-date in 18 holes and two additional holes are in progress.
    • The area tested by drilling to-date is 1,000 m along strike and 190 m deep and will continue to expand as the program progresses. All the holes have intercepted mineralization.
    • The mineralization is characterized by massive to semi-massive lenses of sphalerite, chalcopyrite, galena, and pyrite, with pyrite the predominant sulphide mineral.
    • The mineralization is hosted by a dacite unit, situated at the hanging-wall contact with a volcanoclastic unit. The massive to semi-massive sulphide lenses range from approximately 2 meters thick up to 21 meters (intercept in hole LP21007).
    • Sheared volcaniclastic horizons of variable thickness, up to 25 m thick, bearing sulphide mineralization in lenses and disseminated occur at both the hanging-wall and footwall contact with the massive and semi-massive sulphide layers.
    • The Lomero-Poyatos deposit shows a classic VMS and Iberian Belt mineralization pattern, built up by massive to semi-massive sulphide layer.
    • Initial data from the ongoing validation drilling phase confirms thickness and grades of selected drill holes from previous drilling campaigns as shown by the table below:

Surface Drilling
Hole Phase From (m) To (m) Width Cu % Pb % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Min. Type
LP21001 Validation 54.45 60.55 6.10 0.53 0.43 0.59 15.65 1.20 SM*/MS**
L03-15 CMR*** hole 57.00 59.00 2.00 0.47 0.26 0.06 17.50 1.91 SM
LM21002 Validation 189.23 214.00 24.77 0.12 0.46 1.67 13.22 0.72 SM
L12-66 CRI**** hole 190.70 210.15 19.45 0.25 0.60 1.21 6.08 0.66 SM
LM21003 Val/Infill 128.70 133.10 4.40 0.87 0.11 0.12 11.45 0.67 MS
L03-41 CMR 141.00 144.00 3.00 1.20 0.03 0.02 6.00 0.74 SM

* MS: Massive Sulphides
* SM: Semi-Massive

*** CMR: Cambridge Mineral Resources
**** CRI: Corporación de Recursos Iberia

  • The first infill drill hole (LP21007) was successful in confirming high-grade mineralization at a depth corresponding to the eastern end of Level 5 of the historical mine.

The table below lists the key intercepts from the ongoing Lomero-Poyatos drilling program:

HOLE ID Phase from (m) to (m) length (m) Cu % Pb % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Min. Type
LP21001 validation 54.45 60.55 6.10 0.53 0.43 0.59 15.65 1.20
Including 54.45 56.55 2.10 0.17 1.10 1.67 24.57 2.45 SM
Including 56.55 60.55 4.00 0.72 0.07 0.02 10.97 0.55 MS
LP21002 validation 189.23 214.00 24.77 0.12 0.46 1.67 13.22 0.72
Including 196.05 205.05 9.00 0.10 0.96 2.56 13.01 0.94 SM
LP21003 validation 128.70 133.10 4.40 0.87 0.11 0.12 11.45 0.67 MS
LP21007 Infill 192.35 212.95 20.60 1.51 0.40 2.27 43.83 4.71
Including 192.35 195.25 2.90 0.24 0.63 2.25 30.61 1.57 SM
Including 195.25 212.95 17.70 1.53 0.36 2.01 42.63 5.23 MS
  1. The drill holes were drilled at -65 to -85 degrees from the horizontal. Grades are for semi-massive to massive sulphides intersections. The width is the sample length and is not necessarily the true width of the intersection. All base and precious metal grades are uncut and are not diluted to a minimum mining width.

Please refer also to the attached illustrative maps showing the location of drill holes and a cross section with drill hole LP21007.

Location of Drill Holes is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88fb63a7-a652-4a71-adc0-65336baf0844

Cross Section is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e434d7c-19d9-4367-81ce-3362c8f3cc2d

Qualified Persons Review

Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, FGS, Senior Consulting Geologist to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release. Verification included a review of the quality assurance and quality control samples, and review of the applicable assay databases and assay certificates.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Lomero-Poyatos samples were prepared and assayed by AGQ Labs (ISO/IEC 17025) at their laboratory in Burguillos, Seville, Spain. Gold was assayed by 30 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish, while silver and base metals were analyzed in a multi-element package by aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES finish. Blank, standard and duplicate samples were routinely inserted and monitored for quality assurance and quality control.

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian-listed public company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGOLD Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.Denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Denarius Silver Corp.
Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO
Email: investors@Denariussilver.com
Website: www.Denariussilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, listing of the Warrants and use of proceeds from the Financing are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Denarius TSXV:DSLV Silver Investing
DSLV:CA
Denarius

Denarius

Overview

The Iberian Pyrite Belt is globally recognized as having one of the highest concentrations of volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits on Earth. The entire belt has more than 2 billion tonnes of ore, with an estimated 400 million tonnes remaining. Prior exploration also indicates that the Iberian Pyrite Belt contains gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc.

The Iberian Pyrite Belt is located across Spain and Portugal. It features a rich history of productive mining that dates all the way back to the Roman Empire. Overall, the average mineral production in Spain is 20,400,119 tonnes between 2009 and 2018. Over 100 minerals can be mined through Spain, with many of these minerals being located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

Denarius (TSXV:DSLV) is a Canadian junior exploration company dedicated to advancing mining projects that are located in high-grade mining districts. Its portfolio contains international projects ranging from exploration to near-term production of metal assets that can be leveraged across multiple markets.

Denarius’ flagship project is the Lomero-Poyatos Project, which is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Spain. The historical production at this site was a minimum of 2.6 million tonnes of massive sulphide ore. In August 2021, Denarius received a mining permit for its Lomero-Poyatos project, allowing for exploratory drilling in select historical holes.

The Lomero-Poyatos project is a polymetallic asset that will allow Denarius to mine green metals, such as lead, zinc and copper, in addition to gold. Mining copper directly supports the global initiative towards embracing environmental technologies since copper is required for electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar powers and electric vehicle batteries. It’s estimated that copper demand will increase by 900 percent by 2030. Denarius is poised to capitalize on the increased demand for copper through its Lomero-Poyatos project.

Denarius also has two additional mining projects located in Colombia. Colombia is an OECD member country and has one of the lowest inflation rates in Latin America. Some experts predict that Colombia’s GDP will recover from the 2020 pandemic-induced plunge with a projected increase of 6.5 percent in 2021.

The two projects located in Colombia, Guia Antigua and Zancudo, are both located in historically productive high-grade mining districts. The Guia Antigua project is located in a mining district that has been in continuous operation for 150 years and has produced approximately 6 million ounces of gold, while the Zancudo project is located in a mining district that has been producing ore since 1793.

Silver is becoming not only such an important thing as a metal but as an industrial metal. As part of all this new green energy that is going to be created, it’s going to be an important element in the making of batteries and conductors,” said Denarius Executive Chairman Serafino Iacono in a recent interview.

Denarius has issued 205,076,865 shares (299,300,565 on a fully diluted basis), creating a market capitalization of C$80 million. Approximately 27 percent of these shares have insider ownership, which shows the confidence of the management team. As of Q1 2021, it reports having US$32.4 million in total cash, US$10 million was used in April 2021 in connection with the acquisition of the Lomero Project and the balance is available to fund the Company’s exploration programs at Lomero and Guia Antigua.

Serafino Iacono is currently the executive chairman and interim CEO. Iacono brings over thirty years of experience throughout numerous natural resource projects around the world. He has raised billions of dollars for these projects throughout his career.

Denarius’ Company Highlights

  • Denarius is a Canadian junior exploration company with a diverse portfolio of high-grade mines. It is focused on developing projects located in historical productive districts in Spain and Colombia.
  • Each of the company’s assets is located near existing projects that are massively productive, which creates an existing robust infrastructure that allows Denarius to quickly advance their projects.
  • All three of the company’s projects have historically returned high-grade minerals that are consistent with their neighbors’ production.
  • The company has a management team that has international experience and brings plenty of operational expertise that may enable them to quickly advance projects.

Denarius’ Key Projects

Lomero-Poyatos Project

The Lomero-Poyatos project is the flagship project of Denarius. The deposit is located in the northeast section of The Iberian Pyrite Belt. The Iberian Pyrite Belt has been previously explored by prior ownership, who inferred that there are approximately 20.93 mt of resources at the following grades:

  • Gold – 3.08 g/t
  • Silver – 62.38 g/t
  • Copper – 0.90 percent
  • Lead – 0.85 percent
  • Zinc – 3.05 percent

As a polymetallic mine, this asset allows Denarius to produce green metals, which are estimated to grow in demand. The demand for these metals coincides with the transition to green energy since copper is required for wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries.

Close proximity to other high-producing projects means there is existing infrastructure that will allow Denarius to quickly develop this project. The site is serviced by water, power, and paved roads that lead to Seville, a nearby town. There are also several nearby villages that represent an opportunity for labor and accommodation.

The 2021 objectives for the Lomero-Poyatos Project are to commence 22,050 meters of drilling, along with metallurgy testing. The 22,050 meters of drilling include 14 drill holes to verify the results of historical drilling, 59 holes planned to infill the previous drilling, and 15 holes to extend the deposit.

Guia Antigua Project

The Guia Antigua project is located in the high-grade Segovia mining district. The mines in this district have historically produced 6 million ounces of gold.. Early exploration initiatives show that there is strong potential for more discoveries in the surrounding area.

This asset produced 78,558 oz silver and 1,174 oz gold from a total of 6,034 tonnes with an average grade of 404.90 g/t silver and 6.05 g/t gold between 2014-2016. In 2018, a rock channel sampling returned the grades of 7.645 g/t gold and 335.1 g/t silver, with a grade range of 0.012 to 133.7 g/t gold and <0.3 to 10,381 g/t silver.

The first phase of this project, which commenced in February 2021, calls for the completion of ongoing soil surveys. Several other exploration technologies will be employed to identify new trill targets and locations, which may include historically productive drill sites. Ongoing development is dependent on positive results from this phase of the project.

Zancudo Project

The Zancudo project includes the Independencia Mine, which has historically been productive. Furthermore, the asset is near GoldMining’s Titiribi project, which is a highly productive gold mine. This project also has an option agreement in place with IAMGOLD to further explore the area for minerals.

Production in this area dates back to 1793 and has been in constant production ever since. It was further developed in 1993 when it was acquired as a silver mine. Denarius acquired the project from GranColombiaGold in 2020.

There are currently seven identified drilling exploration targets that aim to explore locations that are believed to be rich in minerals. Progress has already been made on these exploratory drilling sites. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays on completing the exploratory drilling objective. The company expects to complete the exploratory drilling sometime in 2021.

Denarius’ Management Team

Serafino Iacono — Executive Chairman and Interim CEO

Serafino Iacono has over thirty years of experience in capital markets and public companies and has raised more than $4 billion for numerous natural resource projects internationally. He is currently Executive Chairman of Gran Colombia Gold and is a former Co-Chairman and an Executive Director of Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation and a former director of Petromagdalena Energy Corp. Iacono was also a co-founder of Bolivar Gold Corp and Pacific Stratus Energy, among others, and is involved in numerous resource and business ventures in Latin America, Canada and the United States.

Mike Davies — CFO

Mike Davies is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario) with over 20 years of extensive international and public company experience in financial management, strategic planning and external reporting in resource and other sectors, including management positions with PetroMagdalena Energy Corp., Coalcorp Mining Inc., Medoro Resources Inc., LAC Minerals Ltd. and Pamour/Giant Yellowknife Mines. Davies also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Jeff Couch — Director

Jeff Couch is a financial services executive with extensive experience in the natural resources sector having advised and raised capital for clients globally, with a particular focus on emerging markets. He works with Orion Resource Partners, a mining-focused private equity firm with $6 billion under management. Couch has worked with several financial services firms in Europe, including being Head of Investment Banking Europe for BMO Capital Markets (Bank of Montreal). Couch has also had senior investment banking roles with Credit Suisse Europe and Citigroup (Solomon Brothers). He has public board experience in both the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Exchange and has advised several governments on their natural resources capital requirements.

Keep reading... Show less
Denarius Confirms Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

Denarius Confirms Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) confirms that it has engaged SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC"), a private company based out of Herisau, Switzerland, to provide marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company in Europe for the purposes of raising awareness about Denarius in the European financial community.   As announced in our press release dated July 5, 2021, Denarius granted 150,000 stock options to SRC on June 30, 2021, with each option exercisable at $0.445 per common share until June 30, 2026. Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company confirms that since July 1, 2021, it has also been paying a monthly fee in the amount of CHF 6,000 under an agreement with SRC that will expire on June 30, 2022. Other than the monthly fee and stock options, SRC has confirmed that it does not have any financial interest, directly or indirectly, in Denarius or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Denarius

Keep reading... Show less
Denarius Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

Denarius Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.Denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Denarius Announces Grant of Stock Options

Denarius Announces Grant of Stock Options

Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has granted stock options to a new director elected at its recent Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and to new employees and advisors recently engaged by the Company in connection with its Lomero Project in Spain. A total of 2,600,000 stock options were granted with each stock option exercisable at $0.65 per common share until November 22, 2026. The stock options vested immediately. The closing price of the Company's common shares on November 22, 2021, the date prior to the grant of the stock options, was $0.65 per share.

About Denarius

Keep reading... Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Dollar Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Dollar Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Silver Dollar Resources Inc. ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") (CSE: SLV; OTCQX: SLVDF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Silver Dollar Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Silver Dollar's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "SLV" and begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLVDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Keep reading... Show less
Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration and is currently drilling its flagship La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report its common shares have qualified to be upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market® to the OTCQX Best Market®.

Keep reading... Show less

Pan American Silver announces preliminary 2021 production results

All amounts are expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Results are preliminary and unaudited and could be adjusted based on final results. This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and operating performance of Pan American Silver. Readers should refer to the risks and assumptions set out in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information" at the end of this news release.


Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") today announced its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2021") and full year 2021 ("FY 2021").

Keep reading... Show less
CMC Files Drill Permits for Amy and Silverknife Properties, Rancheria Silver District, Northern BC

CMC Files Drill Permits for Amy and Silverknife Properties, Rancheria Silver District, Northern BC

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTC PINKS:CMCZF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed filing for exploration applications for the Amy and Silverknife projects. The permits include a wide range of proposed exploration activities on both properties including but not limited to geophysical and geochemical surveys, access road upgrading, new trailroad development, drill and clearing pad construction and drilling. The permits are filed with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Government of British Columbia and permit reviews for multi-year permits of this nature typically take in the range of 4-6 months to complete

At Silverknife, in the southern part of the property, our intent is to conduct geological mapping and prospecting to determine the extent of specific prospective geological units that are known to host the Silvertip Mine owned by Coeur Mining Ltd. The results of those efforts will guide decisions on advanced exploration in that area of the Property. However, most of the proposed exploration is planned to take place in the northern part of the Property to follow up on four known geochemical anomalies in that area and possible extensions of the existing Silverknife prospect identified by the 2021 SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey. A gravity survey will be initiated as soon as spring conditions allow, and the results of that survey are then expected to guide drill site selection. The Silverknife Prospect is located directly on the western boundary of the Silvertip Mining claims and the mine and mill are located approximately 1 km east-southeast of the Prospect.

Keep reading... Show less
Thunderstruck Targets Large Mineralized System on Liwa / Rama / Nakoro Licenses; Appoints Nicol as Technical Director to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Targets Large Mineralized System on Liwa / Rama / Nakoro Licenses; Appoints Nicol as Technical Director to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to announce the following updates on its exploration projects in Fiji:

  • Preliminary results from Liwa indicate the presence of a large mineralized system interpreted to be the top of a porphyry copper-gold system.
  • Full assays from the 2021 exploration program are pending. Initial results are encouraging and demonstrate the presence of anomalous gold in the system.
  • The Company has appointed Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol to Thunderstruck's Board of Directors and as Senior Exploration Manager, in which role he will oversee the Company's exploration programs.

Nicol Appointed to the Board to Oversee Exploration

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Drills 204 Meters of Silver-Gold at the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on drill core assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA. The results are from finalized assay data in NSC's recently completed 3,040-meter diamond drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 kilometers north of Tonapah

NSC has received final analytical results from two additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-06 and CC21-07) of the company's maiden drill campaign.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×