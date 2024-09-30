Deepest Holes Drilled at Second Fortune Outline Strong Potential for High Grade Mine Life Extensions

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Brightstar Resources

Deepest Holes Drilled at Second Fortune Outline Strong Potential for High Grade Mine Life Extensions

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce results from the surface and underground drilling programs conducted at the Second Fortune Gold Mine, located south of Laverton, WA.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • First diamond drilling assays returned from the Second Fortune underground mine by Brightstar delivers high grades within and beneath the current forward mine plan
  • The deepest hole drilled to date at Second Fortune, SFRCD2408, returned +31g/t Au from a 0.3m downhole intercept at 465.75m depth, proving that the high grade Second Fortune mineralisation continues at depths +400m below surface
  • Drilling assays highlight the high-grade and narrow-vein nature of the Second Fortune orebody, which has shown strong geological consistency over recent years of operational history, including:

Surface holes:

  • SFRCD2404A:
    • 0.57m @ 21.3g/t from 426.55m (12 gram-metres, gm)
  • SFRCD2405
    • 1.53m @ 7.7g/t from 408.07m, including (12gm)
      • 0.41m @ 17.0g/t Au from 408.89m
  • SFRCD2408:
    • 0.3m @ 31.7g/t from 465.75m (10gm)
  • SFRCD2407:
    • 0.68m @ 11.68g/t from 394.69m (8gm)

Underground holes:

  • SFUDD0087:
    • 0.6m @ 14.7g/t from 87.2m (9gm)
  • SFUDD0088
    • 2.76m @ 7.37g/t from 96.15m, including (20gm)
      • 0.33m @ 52.37g/t Au from 96.15m
  • SFUDD0089
    • 0.42m @ 24.84g/t from 63.27m (10gm)
    • 0.34m @ 27.84g/t from 106.08m (10gm)
    • 0.51m @ 11.7g/t from 109.91m (6gm)
  • SFUDD0091
    • 3.06m @ 4.18g/t from 73.18m, including (12gm)
      • 0.46m @ 11.22g/t Au from 73.18m
  • SFUDD0093
    • 0.49m @ 19.22g/t Au from 103.6m (10gm)
  • Drilling intercepts are ~100m below currently developed levels on the 1065 level and provide significant confidence in mine life extension at Second Fortune.
  • Drilling targeted mining areas within and below the current 12 month mine plan in order to improve the classification of the Mineral Resource Estimate, provide confidence on future mine life extension and enhance mine planning and scheduling activities
  • Following the success of this program, Brightstar has commenced further underground drilling to further improve geological knowledge and confidence of CY25 production

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“The desired outcome of our combined surface and underground drilling program was to infill certain areas to increase confidence in the resource model, whilst also taking the opportunity to drill deeper holes outside and below the current mine plan.

We are delighted with the results which successfully proved that the high-grade Second Fortune vein system continues at depths well below the current mine plan. This result provides a compelling target for Brightstar to explore further in order to extend the mine life at Second Fortune. Accordingly, we have expedited plans to complete further underground drilling to commence imminently, which will inform an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate this CY24 with the intent of potentially supporting the declaration of Ore Reserves and formal production outlook.

We look forward to sharing ongoing results as they are received, with assays still pending from various programs across the Brightstar portfolio including previously announced RC and Diamond drill programs”.

Figure 1 – Long Section of Second Fortune underground mine, with surface and UG drill collar locations

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

The Second Fortune deposit lies at the southern end of the Laverton Tectonic Zone which lies on the eastern margin of the Norseman-Wiluna Belt. Gold mineralisation occurs within a north-to-northwest striking sequence of intermediate to felsic volcaniclastic rocks and subordinate sediments, intruded by irregular, narrow, tabular bodies of albite porphyry.

Gold mineralisation is associated with an arcuate narrow quartz vein system (0.2m to 2m width) that has a strike of over 600 metres and dips steeply to the west. Within the vein there is locally abundant pyrite with wall rock alteration characterised by a thin selvedge of sericitic and chlorite alteration providing a strong mineralisation vector.

The Second Fortune vein system consists of the Main Lode and a number of subsidiary lodes, the Hanging wall and Footwall lodes which are located within ~10m of the Main lode, and the Caturra lode to the West.

Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) acquired the Second Fortune Gold Project in 2020 and moved quickly to bring the project back into production, achieving its first gold pour within seven months in April 2021. In 2023, Linden produced in excess of 13,000oz gold, with ore processing through Genesis Minerals Limited’s Gwalia processing facility, and subsequently merged with Brightstar in 2024.

The purpose of the combined surface and underground drill programs were to infill and confirm the resource within the planned underground mine design, and to target extensions at depth to assess potential for lode continuity.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Continued Delivery of High Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on its initial review of the antimony (Sb) potential at the Ricciardo deposit, located within its Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick and Mali Reach Agreement to Settle Disputes

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and the government of Mali have agreed to find a global resolution to the existing claims and disputes between the government and Barrick's Loulo and Gounkoto gold mining companies. Details of the agreement, based in essence on Barrick's original proposals, will be made public once the terms of the settlement have been finalized.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company's mutually beneficial relationship with Malian governments had endured for 30 years and occasional differences with successive regimes had always been amicably resolved.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

Corporate Presentation - 30 September 2024

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its corporate presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further Strong Extensional Diamond Drill Results from Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold and silver bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits New Price Record, Silver Catching Up at 12 Year High

It was another record-setting week for gold, which neared the US$2,700 per ounce mark on Thursday (September 26). The new milestone came only six days after the metal closed above US$2,600 for the first time.

Gold is now up about 30 percent since January after starting the year at the US$2,040 level, putting it ahead of the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC).

Market participants have also been keeping a close eye on silver, which tends to lag behind gold and then outperform. While the white metal remains far from its all-time peak, this week it passed US$32.60 per ounce, marking a 12 year high.

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION,
DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Continued Delivery of High Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Ricciardo

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

graphite investing

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

Energy Investing

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

lithium investing

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

×