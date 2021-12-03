Satori Resources has launched its campaign on the Investing News network

Satori Resources (TSXV:BUD) redevelops past-producing mines to have a quicker path to production by leveraging existing infrastructure, workforce and historical data. Its flagship project is the 100 percent owned Tartan Lake Gold project near Flin Flon, Manitoba. The past-producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine was operational from 1986 to 1989 but was shut down when the price of gold fell below $400 per ounce in 1989.

The Flin Flon Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, home of the Tartan Lake Gold project, is considered one of the largest and most prolific greenstone belts in the world. Greenstone belts are unique geologic features that can contain numerous minerals, such as copper, silver and zinc. More importantly, there is a strong presence of gold deposits in greenstone belts. The Tartan Lake Gold project contains 20 mineral claims across 2,670 hectares, and produced 47,000 oz of gold from 1987 to 1989.

Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Satori Resources' Company Highlights

  • Satori's July 2021 drilling campaign extended the Main Zone over 200 metres down plunge, evidencing that mineralization remains open at depth, along plunge.
  • The grade and thickness of the mineralization in certain holes drilled in the summer of 2021 are not only consistent with the historical drill results but are also comparable with results currently being reported at some of Canada's most exciting gold discoveries in Red Lake and Newfoundland.
  • Satori drilled longest and highest grade interval at the South Zone, averaging 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres, and Main Zone returned 9.73 g/t Au over 4.15 metres.
  • For the first time in decades this project is benefitting from a new team applying modern day techniques in a robust gold environment. The entire project area has been overlooked for decades and is sparsely-drilled.
  • During fall 2021 ground reconnaissance program investigating remote showings, the low water levels exposed significant outcrop along the shoreline of Batters Lake, exposing extensive zones of shearing with favourable quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining and sulphide mineralization similar to what is observed at the Main and South Zones.
  • Satori Resources holds a 100 percent interest in the Tartan Lake Gold project (subject to a 2% NSR interest with a buy-back right) which includes a 450 mt/day processing plant.
  • The Tartan Lake Gold project sits upon one of the largest greenstone belts on the planet, a geologic feature that is known for containing gold
  • The project has existing infrastructure that will reduce the time and resources required to become operational
  • Previous operations in the Tartan Lake Gold Mine produced 47,000 ounces of gold between 1987 and 1989
  • Satori Resources is operated by a strong management team

Satori Resources Engages Market-Maker

Satori Resources Engages Market-Maker

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a liquidity services agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") whereby Red Cloud shall, subject to regulatory approval, provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). Red Cloud will manage trading of the Company's shares from time to time for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market, with a view to reducing trading volatility and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. Satori shall pay Red Cloud a committed fee of $5,000 per month for the services during the first two months, and thereafter, the agreement may be terminated by either party by providing 30 days prior written notice. There are no additional performance factors, shares, or options offered as compensation. Red Cloud is arm's length and independent from the Company.

Red Cloud is a private and independent investment dealer and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada based in Toronto, Ontario.

Satori Drills 8.03 g/t Au over 4.0 Metres at Tartan Lake South Zone

Satori Drills 8.03 g/t Au over 4.0 Metres at Tartan Lake South Zone

Recent Drilling Increases Limits of High Grade Zone at Depth

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from three holes, TLSZ21-07, 08, and 09; all of which targeted an interpreted west plunge at the South Zone, at the100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Satori Reports Second High Grade Intercept at South Zone, Returning 8.79 g/t Au over 4.8 Metres

Satori Reports Second High Grade Intercept at South Zone, Returning 8.79 g/t Au over 4.8 Metres

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from the second hole (TLSZ21-06) drilled at the South Zone, intersecting 8.79 gt Au over 4.8 metres, as part of Satori's Phase II drilling campaign at the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba. TLSZ21-06 was the second of eight holes completed during Phase II of Satori's 2021 drilling campaign. Hole TLSZ21-06 intersected the South Zone approximately 50 metres down plunge of TLSZ21-05 (9.59 gt Au over 11.75 metres; see news release dated October 7, 2021) (Ref. Figure 1).

  • TLSZ21-06 averaged 8.79 g/t Au over 4.8 metres within a broader interval averaging 5.81 g/t Au over 8.80 metres in the South Zone;
  • A second zone of mineralization returned 14.11 g/t over 2.75 metres, including 37.41 g/t Au over 1.00 metre;
  • A third mineralized zone was intersected 8.0 meters from surface averaging 4.75 g/t Au over 3.00 metres; and
  • The South Zone remains open at depth, down plunge.

The South Zone mineralization strikes east-west with a sub-vertical dip and a steep plunge to the west similar to the plunging high grade system identified earlier this year at the Main Zone, approximately 200 metres to the northwest.

Satori Drills Longest and Highest Grade Interval at South Zone Averaging 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 Metres

Satori Drills Longest and Highest Grade Interval at South Zone Averaging 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 Metres

Interval within a mineralized envelope grading 4.76 g/t over 27.8m

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first hole (TLSZ21-05) drilled in the Company's Phase II drilling campaign, targeting a separate location, the South Zone, at Satori's 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba. The results suggest continuous gold mineralization within the deposit area, and hole TLSZ21-05 is the longest high-grade intercept returned to date from the South Zone. This hole is the fifth diamond drill hole of Satori's 2021 drilling campaign, and is proximal to the underground rampdecline. Previous holes reported targeted the Main Zone mineralization, 200 metres to the northwest (Ref. Figure 2).

