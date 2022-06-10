Precious MetalsInvesting News

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) (OTCQB: STRRF They're currently focused on a dual track program of evaluating the former operating high-grade gold mine. BTV chats with President & CEO, Jennifer Boyle to learn more.

Satori Resources Inc.(TSXV: BUD) (OTCQB: STRRF)

https://satoriresources.ca/

Satori Awaits Assays from 2022 Phase I Drilling Completed at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 Phase I drill program at Tartan Lake. A total of 10 holes (2,900 metres) were completed. Seven holes targeted the McFadden showing, an area of intense quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining hosted in intensely sheared and deformed volcanics, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of the Main Zone.

The remaining three holes targeted the down-plunge extension of the South Zone approximately 100 meters below hole TLSZ21-05 which intersected 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres, the highest value intercept ever reported at the South Zone (See news release dated October 14, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the South Zone has now commenced at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, after having completed diamond drilling at a remotesatellite target area (McFadden) located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main ZoneSouth Zone deposit.

Ongoing drilling at South Zone is testing the down plunge extent of the known mineralization, where three holes are planned to target a potential high-grade chute within the South Zone at depths below Satori's previous drilling, along 150 meters of strike length.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drilling campaign and preliminary work to complete an IP survey are underway at the Tartan Lake project, Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The first 2,000 metres of a 5,000 metre drilling campaign has commenced at the McFadden Zone, a 30 metre by 40 metre stripped shear zone outcrop located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main Zone deposit. Drilling at McFadden will precede the 3,000+ metre drill program planned to further test the Main Zone, the South Zone, and the interpreted new Hanging Wall Zone, which returned the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake at hole TLMZ21-12, intersecting 47.56 g/t Au averaged over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 meters (See news release dated December 6, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its Exploration Permit for the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is valid for a three-year period and allows for 155,000 meters of drilling. The Company plans to resume drilling early in this first quarter with a 5,000 metre phase II drill program that will include a series of deep holes testing the extent of the recently announced high grade mineralization in hole TLMZ21-12, which intersected an average 47.56 gt Au over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 gt Au over 12.6 meters. This is the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake with over 500 holes completed to date, and was one of the top 5 high grade drill intercepts reported last year according to Streetwise Reports (122821) (Counting Down Top Drill Holes of 2021 (streetwisereports.com). In addition to following up on the high grade intercept, the Company plans continue to expand the South Zone to depth, and to begin drill testing targets along the property's wide shear zone, outside of the current resource areas.

The high-grade mineralization intersected in hole TLMZ21-12 was found in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, and is associated with pyrite rich felsic volcanics, not the massive quartz-carbonate veins that typically denote high grade mineralization at both the Main and South Zones. The interval returned consistent gold grades throughout the entire interval (Ref. Table 1.0). This new mineralization is interpreted to be sub-vertical and is open in all directions. The association of the high grade intercept with a felsic volcanic unit, the absence of quartz-carbonate veining, the increased sulphide content, and the location in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, collectively, indicate that this may be a potential new zone of mineralization. This new zone lies to the west and is deeper than all the historical drilling tracing the Main Zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement offering for gross proceeds totaling $2,144,050. The Company issued 7,154,737 flow through common shares at a price of $0.19, and 5,231,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share.

The proceeds from the issuance of flow through common shares shall be used for exploration activities that qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and proceeds from the issuance of common shares shall be used for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Orefinders Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Orefinders Resources Inc. (" Orefinders " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX.V: VIPR, OTC: VIPRF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Acquisition of the Nickel Peak Claim Group, Omineca mining district of British Columbia

SKRR Exploration Inc. ("SKRR" or the "Company") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the previously announced share purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm's length private B.C. Company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR Exploration Inc.)

SKRR's 100% owned Nickel Peak claims span 3874.5 acres (1568 hectares) and is approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1826 ppm 1734 ppm Nickel with 1113 ppm Chromium. The good to date of the Nickel Peak claims is October 20, 2022 .

Terms of the Agreement

SKRR entered into a share purchase agreement dated as of June 6, 2022 , under which SKRR has purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 BC Ltd., an arm's length private B.C. company that holds an undivided 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks. As consideration for SKRR's purchase of all of the shares of 1364991 B .C. Ltd., SKRR issued three (3) million common shares, on a pro rata basis, to the shareholders of 1364991 B .C. Ltd. All SKRR common shares issued pursuant to the share purchase agreement are subject to a voluntary hold period of four months. The news release dated June 7, 2022 , erroneously referenced that the share purchase agreement and 1364991 B .C. Ltd. were non-arm's length parties (the parties are arm's length). The shareholders (vendors) of 1364991 B .C. Ltd. are: (i) 1274596 B .C. Ltd. ( Robert Nicholas Horsley ), (ii) 1170147 B .C. Ltd. (Hani El Rayess), and (iii) 1335527 B .C. Ltd. ( Daniel Terrett ).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Nickel Peak claims, and the expected outcomes, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of nickel, gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c8568.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Falcon Completes Earn in Requirements at Central Canada for 100% Control -Gold-Cobalt-Polymetallic Flagship Asset Newfoundland Exploration Underway

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Ontario

Falcon has completed all its cash share and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $ 1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $ 10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MLK Gold. Ltd. Adds 104 Lithium Claims On Its 360 Lithium Property

Airborne geophysics, soil and till geochemistry, and drilling to be completed by end of Q4 2022

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) ("MLK" or "MLK Gold" or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to report that after an initial data mining compilation of public government databases, the Company has added 104 lithium claims covering 2,600 hectares on its 360 Lithium Property located on the south coast of Newfoundland .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Finlay Minerals announces 2022 exploration plans on all its projects

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its exploration plans for all three of its projects: the Silver Hope, the PIL, and the ATTY for the summer of 2022.

2022 Exploration Plans:
  • Silver Hope : Finlay will conduct a 2,000 metre (m) drill program with seven to nine drill holes planned for the Equity East, Allin, and Gaul Zones (MAIN Trend), in addition to in-fill Induced Polarization (IP) surveys on the Equity East and Allin Zones.

  • PIL : ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") has an option to purchase 70% of the PIL project. ATAC's 2022 exploration plans will focus on the Copper Ridge target with detailed geological and alteration studies, and IP geophysics to develop drill targets. A drilling permit application was submitted in the spring of 2022 by ATAC and is being processed for the PIL.

  • ATTY : Finlay will conduct a mapping and sampling program on its silver (Ag)-lead (Pb)-zinc (Zn)-copper (Cu)-gold (Au) Attycelley target.

Robert F. Brown , President & CEO of Finlay Minerals states:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

