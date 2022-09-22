Precious Metals Investing News

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its fall drilling campaign at the Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The Company plans to test the Hanging Wall Zone (in Main Zone) to extend the significant mineralization that was intersected in hole TLMZ21-12, which returned 47.56 g/t Au over 5.8 metres, within a broader interval that averaged 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 metres (see news release dated December 6, 2021). This intercept is the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake Main Zone and the Company believes that the physical differences in lithology and mineralization tenor suggest that this could represent the upper portion of a new zone in the hanging wall of the Main Zone trend.

The Company also plans to follow up on the most significant intersection reported from the South Zone in 2021. TLSZ21-05, intersected 7.48 g/t Au over 16.75 metres within a broader interval that averaged 4.76 g/t Au over 27.80 metres.

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, states, "This fully funded program is designed to expand the newly identified mineralization in the Main Zone hanging wall and the South Zone. Recent drilling over the past year and a half has evidenced the tremendous potential for this project which has been long overlooked throughout the past three decades."

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is expanding the resource at the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989) which produced 36,000 ounces of gold before the mine was shut down due to, in part, the price of gold falling below USD$390. Remaining infrastructure includes: an indicated resource estimate of 240,000 ounces averaging 6.32 g/t Au (see news release February 23, 2017), an all-season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Satori believes the mineral resources of the project are currently limited by drill coverage.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Satori Resources Inc.
(416) 904-2714
jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Pete Shippen
Chair, Satori Resources Inc.
(416) 930-7711
pjs@extramedium.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138081

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

