Precious MetalsInvesting News

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest drill results from the spring exploration drilling at the 100%-owned Tartan Lake deposit near Flin Flon, Manitoba. Satori's winter drill program focused on shallow holes targeting extensions of the South Zone mineralization down plunge to the west and initial drilling of the McFadden target, a broad area of intense quartz carbonate veining located approximately 1,600 metres south of the South Zone.

Table 1.0 summarizes the drill results from the South Zone drill holes. The most significant intersection was reported in hole TLSZ22-21 which intersected 29.06 g/t Au over 5.85 metres and included 198.5 g/t Au over 0.80 metres. Coarse visible gold was observed in the drill core.

The intersection, which has been named "SZHW Zone", appears to be a distinct new zone of gold mineralization and is located approximately 75 metres south of the interpreted South Zone. The SZHW Zone is well defined by historical surface and underground drilling. The same hanging wall mineralization was intersected in holes TLSZ21-06 and TLSZ21-07, drilled earlier in 2021. TLSZ21-06 intersected 3.00 g/t Au at a depth of 8.0 metres from surface averaged over 4.75. TLSZ21-07 intersected 4.91 g/t over 3.75 metres at a depth of 9.75 metres from surface. The three holes define an east-west striking zone that dips 70-80 degrees to the north and it appears as if it may converge with the south dipping South Zone mineralization approximately 250 metres below the current limit of drill coverage. The SZHW mineralization is open at depth to the east.

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, states that, "The high-grade intersection and multiple sites of visible gold observed in hole TLSZ21-21 were exciting on their own but the indication that this new zone of mineralization may converge with the historically defined South Zone mineralization at depth isolates a premium exploration opportunity for follow up drilling. The interpreted convergence of the two zones is only 450 metres from surface and the hanging wall mineralization is open to the east. The eastern extension is not truncated by Tartan Lake, which means it can be accessed for drilling on a year round basis. I am pleased to report that we have delivered on ALL our key exploration objectives at the Main and South Zones. Our limited drilling program has returned some of the highest grades ever reported at Tartan Lake. We have demonstrated continuity of high-grade mineralization down plunge at the Main Zone where drilling also intersected a potential new hanging wall zone averaging 47.56 g/t over 5.80 metres. We expanded the mineralization limits of the South Zone which remains open at depth, and we have now identified a potential new hanging wall opportunity at the South Zone. These outstanding exploration results were returned from a modest exploration drill program at a site which is road accessible in a premium mining jurisdiction. That's what I call a successful exploration program. We are currently designing a follow up drill program to extend the newly identified hanging wall zones at the Main and South Zone as soon as possible."

All three holes also intersected the South Zone as planned, approximately 50-75 metres below the previous deepest holes. All three holes intersected typical quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining but gold grades were low tenor with the best result intersected in hole TLSZ22-20 which reported 5.00 metres averaging 1.22 g/t Au.

Table 1.0 - Summary of South Zone Results

Hole IDFromToIntervalAuZone
(m)(m)(m)(g/t)
TLSZ22-2072.0074.102.102.11SZ HW
and329.00338.009.000.78SZ Main
including331.00336.005.001.22SZ Main
TLSZ22-21177.65183.505.8529.06SZ HW
including177.65178.450.80198.50SZ HW
TLSZ22-2224.1026.952.852.66SZ HW
and54.0057.003.002.21SZ HW

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/133498_e2d8536a043f9a58_002.jpg

Figure 1: Tartan Lake - South Zone Drill Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/133498_e2d8536a043f9a58_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/133498_e2d8536a043f9a58_003.jpg

Figure 2: Tartan Lake - South Zone Cross Section 324725 E (Looking East)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/133498_e2d8536a043f9a58_003full.jpg

The Company also completed seven (7) shallow holes testing a broad exposure of quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining exposed at surface at the McFadden Zone, approximately 1,600 metres south of the South Zone. The McFadden target is preferably accessible during winter. No significant intersections were reported.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Director of Satori, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is expanding the resource at the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989) which produced 36,000 ounces of gold before the mine was shut down due to, in part, the price of gold falling below USD$390. Remaining infrastructure includes: an indicated resource estimate of 240,000 ounces averaging 6.32 g/t Au (see news release February 23, 2017), an all-season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Satori believes the mineral resources of the project are currently limited by drill coverage.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Satori Resources Inc.
(416) 904-2714
jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Pete Shippen
Chair, Satori Resources Inc.
(416) 930-7711
pjs@extramedium.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133498

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Satori ResourcesTSXV:BUDPrecious Metals Investing
BUD:CA
TSXV:BUD

Satori Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Satori Resources: Developing the 100% Owned Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, CEO Clip Video

Satori Resources: Developing the 100% Owned Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, CEO Clip Video

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) (OTCQB: STRRF They're currently focused on a dual track program of evaluating the former operating high-grade gold mine. BTV chats with President & CEO, Jennifer Boyle to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/satori-resources-developing-the-100-owned-tartan-lake-gold-mine-project-btv-investing-news-ceo-clips-60sec

Satori Resources Inc.(TSXV: BUD) (OTCQB: STRRF)

https://satoriresources.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127152

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Awaits Assays from 2022 Phase I Drilling Completed at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Satori Awaits Assays from 2022 Phase I Drilling Completed at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 Phase I drill program at Tartan Lake. A total of 10 holes (2,900 metres) were completed. Seven holes targeted the McFadden showing, an area of intense quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining hosted in intensely sheared and deformed volcanics, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of the Main Zone.

The remaining three holes targeted the down-plunge extension of the South Zone approximately 100 meters below hole TLSZ21-05 which intersected 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres, the highest value intercept ever reported at the South Zone (See news release dated October 14, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the South Zone has now commenced at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, after having completed diamond drilling at a remotesatellite target area (McFadden) located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main ZoneSouth Zone deposit.

Ongoing drilling at South Zone is testing the down plunge extent of the known mineralization, where three holes are planned to target a potential high-grade chute within the South Zone at depths below Satori's previous drilling, along 150 meters of strike length.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drilling campaign and preliminary work to complete an IP survey are underway at the Tartan Lake project, Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The first 2,000 metres of a 5,000 metre drilling campaign has commenced at the McFadden Zone, a 30 metre by 40 metre stripped shear zone outcrop located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main Zone deposit. Drilling at McFadden will precede the 3,000+ metre drill program planned to further test the Main Zone, the South Zone, and the interpreted new Hanging Wall Zone, which returned the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake at hole TLMZ21-12, intersecting 47.56 g/t Au averaged over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 meters (See news release dated December 6, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its Exploration Permit for the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is valid for a three-year period and allows for 155,000 meters of drilling. The Company plans to resume drilling early in this first quarter with a 5,000 metre phase II drill program that will include a series of deep holes testing the extent of the recently announced high grade mineralization in hole TLMZ21-12, which intersected an average 47.56 gt Au over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 gt Au over 12.6 meters. This is the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake with over 500 holes completed to date, and was one of the top 5 high grade drill intercepts reported last year according to Streetwise Reports (122821) (Counting Down Top Drill Holes of 2021 (streetwisereports.com). In addition to following up on the high grade intercept, the Company plans continue to expand the South Zone to depth, and to begin drill testing targets along the property's wide shear zone, outside of the current resource areas.

The high-grade mineralization intersected in hole TLMZ21-12 was found in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, and is associated with pyrite rich felsic volcanics, not the massive quartz-carbonate veins that typically denote high grade mineralization at both the Main and South Zones. The interval returned consistent gold grades throughout the entire interval (Ref. Table 1.0). This new mineralization is interpreted to be sub-vertical and is open in all directions. The association of the high grade intercept with a felsic volcanic unit, the absence of quartz-carbonate veining, the increased sulphide content, and the location in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, collectively, indicate that this may be a potential new zone of mineralization. This new zone lies to the west and is deeper than all the historical drilling tracing the Main Zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. Completes Data Library Project; Targeting over 30 New Potentially Prospective Areas in Nevada

NV Gold and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. Completes Data Library Project; Targeting over 30 New Potentially Prospective Areas in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the finalization of the strategic data analysis (The Data Library Project) by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot") (SPOT

NV Gold's Data Library consists of multiple data compilations, covering Nevada and elsewhere, including extensive proprietary exploration files created by AngloGold, USMX, Canyon Resources and others. Multiple significant regional geological, geochemical, and geophysical exploration programs generated this data, comprised of over 40 years of effort, and at a historical cost in excess of US$20 million.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces it has entered into an agreement for engagement of corporate consulting services (the "Agreement") with Dutchess Group LLC ("Dutchess") to provide corporate communications services. Services will include dissemination of public company materials and social media management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Dutchess will be engaged for an initial term of 3 months at a rate of $15,000 per month. Upon review following the initial three-month period, the Company and Dutchess will discuss continuance of the contract.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

(TheNewswire)

August 10, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Prismo shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol PMOMF.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling program underway at Alianzas Klondike Copper Property, Colorado, new surface occurrences identified

Drilling program underway at Alianzas Klondike Copper Property, Colorado, new surface occurrences identified

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 10, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that a 1,000 metre (m) drill program is underway at the Klondike Property ("Klondike"), a property in Alianza's strategic alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak"), located in southwestern Colorado, United States. The drill is turning and most of the construction related to the drill pads and temporary road access to them is complete. Notably, construction of the access between pads L and N at the Northeast Fault target revealed numerous new occurrences of copper oxide mineralized sandstone.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of its Canadian Projects

Nexus Gold Receives Shareholder Approval for the Spinout of its Canadian Projects

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - August 10, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to advise that its proposed plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "), announced June 28, 2022, has received approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Arrangement, which involves the spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) was approved at a special shareholders meeting held on August 4, 2022, by 99% of the votes cast at the meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×