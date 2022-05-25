Precious MetalsInvesting News

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 Phase I drill program at Tartan Lake. A total of 10 holes (2,900 metres) were completed. Seven holes targeted the McFadden showing, an area of intense quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining hosted in intensely sheared and deformed volcanics, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of the Main Zone.

The remaining three holes targeted the down-plunge extension of the South Zone approximately 100 meters below hole TLSZ21-05 which intersected 9.59 g/t Au over 11.75 metres, the highest value intercept ever reported at the South Zone (See news release dated October 14, 2021).

Assays for the 2022 Phase I program are expected in June 2022. The Company is currently planning its 2022 Phase II field program, which will: (i) test the extent of the new hanging wall zone identified in hole TLMZ21-12, intersecting 47.56 g/t Au over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 meters - (See news release dated December 6, 2021); and (ii) conduct a ground reconnaissance program to investigate surficial geology and access to the large chargeability conductor shown in the north-west portion of the recently completed IP data (See Figure 1 below).

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer, states that "Our focus has been to increase the mineral resource at Tartan Lake with the objective of outlining the potential to host a million ounces. Our drilling to date has successfully extended both the Main and South Zone to depth, along plunge, reporting grades and interval widths that are among the best intercepts ever reported at Tartan Lake. Our next step is to demonstrate additional mineralization distal to the two known resource areas. Based on the available data, McFadden was the most advanced target, demonstrating similar lithologies to the known gold bearing areas with promising surface results. The winter IP survey identified additional untested drill targets within the claim block that we plan to systematically test as part of our continued exploration effort. The Tartan Lake mine shut down in 1989 when the price of gold fell below USD$400, leaving behind a developed ramp system to the known mineral resource. The project has never been systematically evaluated since the closure of the mine. Tartan Lake is located in the heart of the most significant VMS district in the world, where several, high grade copper- zinc-gold deposits have been discovered and mined."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/125236_18e529e24469d9e3_002.jpg

Figure 1: Induced Polarization Survey Tartan Lake Mine Project - Winter 2022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/125236_18e529e24469d9e3_002full.jpg

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Director of Satori, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is expanding the resource at the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989) which produced 36,000 ounces of gold before the mine was shut down due to, in part, the price of gold falling below USD$390. Remaining infrastructure includes: an indicated resource estimate of 240,000 ounces averaging 6.32 g/t Au (see news release February 23, 2017), an all-season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Satori believes the mineral resources of the project are currently limited by drill coverage.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Satori Resources Inc.
(416) 904-2714
jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Pete Shippen
Chair, Satori Resources Inc.
(416) 930-7711
pjs@extramedium.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125236

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Satori ResourcesTSXV:BUDPrecious Metals Investing
BUD:CA
Satori Resources

Satori Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the South Zone has now commenced at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, after having completed diamond drilling at a remotesatellite target area (McFadden) located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main ZoneSouth Zone deposit.

Ongoing drilling at South Zone is testing the down plunge extent of the known mineralization, where three holes are planned to target a potential high-grade chute within the South Zone at depths below Satori's previous drilling, along 150 meters of strike length.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Commences Drilling and Preliminary Work for an IP Survey

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drilling campaign and preliminary work to complete an IP survey are underway at the Tartan Lake project, Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The first 2,000 metres of a 5,000 metre drilling campaign has commenced at the McFadden Zone, a 30 metre by 40 metre stripped shear zone outcrop located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main Zone deposit. Drilling at McFadden will precede the 3,000+ metre drill program planned to further test the Main Zone, the South Zone, and the interpreted new Hanging Wall Zone, which returned the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake at hole TLMZ21-12, intersecting 47.56 g/t Au averaged over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 meters (See news release dated December 6, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its Exploration Permit for the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is valid for a three-year period and allows for 155,000 meters of drilling. The Company plans to resume drilling early in this first quarter with a 5,000 metre phase II drill program that will include a series of deep holes testing the extent of the recently announced high grade mineralization in hole TLMZ21-12, which intersected an average 47.56 gt Au over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 gt Au over 12.6 meters. This is the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake with over 500 holes completed to date, and was one of the top 5 high grade drill intercepts reported last year according to Streetwise Reports (122821) (Counting Down Top Drill Holes of 2021 (streetwisereports.com). In addition to following up on the high grade intercept, the Company plans continue to expand the South Zone to depth, and to begin drill testing targets along the property's wide shear zone, outside of the current resource areas.

The high-grade mineralization intersected in hole TLMZ21-12 was found in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, and is associated with pyrite rich felsic volcanics, not the massive quartz-carbonate veins that typically denote high grade mineralization at both the Main and South Zones. The interval returned consistent gold grades throughout the entire interval (Ref. Table 1.0). This new mineralization is interpreted to be sub-vertical and is open in all directions. The association of the high grade intercept with a felsic volcanic unit, the absence of quartz-carbonate veining, the increased sulphide content, and the location in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, collectively, indicate that this may be a potential new zone of mineralization. This new zone lies to the west and is deeper than all the historical drilling tracing the Main Zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement offering for gross proceeds totaling $2,144,050. The Company issued 7,154,737 flow through common shares at a price of $0.19, and 5,231,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share.

The proceeds from the issuance of flow through common shares shall be used for exploration activities that qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and proceeds from the issuance of common shares shall be used for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Satori Reports Highlight Summary of the 2021 Drilling Campaign, and Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $3,000,000

Satori Reports Highlight Summary of the 2021 Drilling Campaign, and Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $3,000,000

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its spring summer 2021 Phase One drilling campaign, where eleven (11) of thirteen (13) drill holes intersected anomalous gold mineralization from the 100% held Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project in Flin Flon, Manitoba. One hole (TLMZ21-03) failed due to mechanical issues, and one hole (TLSZ21-10) tested the eastern edge of the South Zone, returning insignificant gold grades. Twelve drill holes and one wedge hole totalled 7295 metres, having an estimated all-in cost of approximately C$ 275.00 per metre.

The Phase One program successfully expanded the resource footprint at both the Main and South Zones approximately 200 meters down plunge, and uncovered an interpreted new zone of mineralization sub-parallel to the Main Zone. Other highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Expands Its 100% Owned Flagship Projects Through Staking and Constructs 45-Person Camp

Snowline Gold Expands Its 100% Owned Flagship Projects Through Staking and Constructs 45-Person Camp

  • 1172 new claims staked adding 23,229 hectares across three existing projects
  • Expands total Yukon land position by 22% to roughly 127,300 hectares
  • New, centrally located 45-person camp under construction in preparation for 2022 field season
  • Drill program scheduled to commence June 1

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its 100% owned Rogue and Cynthia projects in the east central Yukon through staking. In total, 1,172 new claims were staked covering 23,229 hectares (232 km2), bringing the company's Yukon mineral tenure holdings to 127,310 hectares (1,273 km2) across its seven projects. Claims were staked to bolster existing property positions following the Company's recent drill and surface sampling discoveries. The claims cover additional geochemical anomalies and connect properties, which will enhance exploration efficiency. The increased land position further solidifies Snowline's competitive advantage in an emerging gold district that hosts multiple gold discoveries and mineralization styles

"Our successful exploration campaign in 2021 demonstrated a high level of mineral potential in a previously underappreciated and sparsely explored region," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline Gold. "This targeted expansion reflects our renewed, results-based conviction behind our exploration thesis. It cements our first-mover position as we aim to explore not just a discovery, but a potential new gold district. Our soon-to-begin 2022 exploration program will build on last season's discoveries alongside first-ever drill testing of multiple new targets."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Significantly Enlarges Epithermal Gold Mineralization at its Slumber Project, Nevada

NV Gold Significantly Enlarges Epithermal Gold Mineralization at its Slumber Project, Nevada

Hole SL-27 Returns 112m @ 0.26 gpt, Hole SL 25 Returns 47m @ 0.32 gpt

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") The Company reported an update today on its 2021-2 Slumber Project in Nevada, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Leocor Gold Defines 7km Gold/Copper Trend at the Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland

Leocor Gold Defines 7km Gold/Copper Trend at the Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Gold Inc.

  • Follow up drill program planned for June

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 2.49 g/t Au over 167.7m and 0.94g/t Au over 617 m at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 2.49 g/t Au over 167.7m and 0.94g/t Au over 617 m at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 12 holes ( 6,091m ) as part of the program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit").  The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska . The remaining results from the 2021 program are expected over the coming weeks.

Gold mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary area is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization that is hosted in Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists. Drilling and historic shallow underground mining has intersected this gold mineralization that extends from surface to depths of over 1,000 m from the Dolphin stock in the west to the Cleary Hill mine workings in the east, a distance of over 1.5km. Gold mineralization is hosted within high-grade quartz veins and silicified zones that occur within a broader lower-grade envelope of quartz stockwork mineralization. Freegold's drill programs continue to successfully delineate both these higher-grade veins as well as the encompassing lower-grade stockwork mineralization to depths well below the depths of previous drilling and outside of the current pit constrained gold resource.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining To Participate in Upcoming Conferences and Announces Launch of New Website

Collective Mining To Participate in Upcoming Conferences and Announces Launch of New Website

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in two upcoming and in-person industry conferences. Management looks forward to discussing its ongoing 20,000+ metre drill program that has yielded three discoveries from four targets to date, including visually encouraging intercepts from a fifth target.

Upcoming Conferences

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Reports Additional High-Grade Mineralization at the Camp and Sveinson Targets, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Resumes

Equity Reports Additional High-Grade Mineralization at the Camp and Sveinson Targets, Silver Queen Project, BC; Drilling Resumes

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) ("Equity") reports thick intercepts of mineralization in both lateral step-outs to the Camp Vein and at depth in the Sveinson Target from recent drilling on the Silver Queen property, BC.

Drill highlights Include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×