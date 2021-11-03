VIDEO — Peter Grandich: General Equities Risky; Gold a Safe Bet, Uranium Has Room to Run

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. said the general equities space is “as expensive, as complacent and as risky” as it’s been for his 40 years of involvement.









Sentiment surrounding gold may have dimmed this year with the price below 2020’s all-time high, but the yellow metal is still a much safer place to be than the general equities market.

That’s according to Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said the general equities space is “as expensive, as complacent and as risky” as it’s been for his 40 years of involvement.

The question of course is when this major financial bubble may burst.

Timing is tricky, but Grandich said investors should look at the market and consider whether they would enter it today. “If you’re hesitant or even worse, then that’s telling you right then and there,” he said.

“I don’t know what date or time (the bubble will burst), but it’s certainly not the time to be aggressive, or beginning (a general equities portfolio),” he added. “Really for a lot of people, you should be looking for some sort of exit.”

He remains interested in gold, and pointed out that the time to enter the market is when sentiment is weak.

“The very least I can say about gold and silver is I have far less fear of losing principal right now owning them than I do the equities,” Grandich commented during the discussion. “I think now we’re getting to the point where there’s ample opportunity to make money, both in the physical bullion and especially in the mining shares — and especially the majors, who I never have witnessed make such an amount of free cash flow.”

The uranium market is also an area where he sees potential in producers, and Grandich noted that the space is fairly unique in that there are such a small number of miners available to invest in.

He pointed out that utilities will eventually have to do deals with these big companies. “That’s why I’ve always felt that at the end of the day, the Camecos (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) of the world you start with first,” he noted.

In terms of where uranium is headed moving forard, Grandich said it still has lots of room to run, although the easiest money has perhaps already been made. “It’s still a great story. It’s past the early stages, but at best it’s maybe the third or fourth inning of a nine inning game,” he said.

Watch the video above for more from Grandich on gold, uranium and his other areas of interest.

