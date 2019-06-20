Alex Cheeseman of Altura Mining also discusses sentiment in the lithium space and where his company is headed next.









Interview conducted by Priscila Barrera; article text by Charlotte McLeod.

Australia-focused Altura Mining (ASX:AJM,OTC Pink:ALTAF) declared commercial production earlier this year at its Altura mine, entering the market at a time of subdued investor sentiment in the lithium space.

But like many market watchers, Alex Cheeseman, the company’s general manager of marketing, remains optimistic about the industry’s longer-term future.

“(There have been some) short-term challenges for everyone, but I think definitely from everything we’ve heard this morning and seen throughout the year that the long-term market optics are very positive,” he said on the sidelines of the recent Lithium Supply & Markets Conference.

“There’s such huge and growing demand over the next few years — I think it really is just a small soft period at the moment that we’ll see lift in the very near future.”

For producers like Altura he believes that the main challenge moving forward will be timing.

“The challenge for us and any other emerging or expanding producer will be to ensure that that product is actually timed well with either additional conversion capacity or additional downstream processing. What we don’t want to do is commit more capital and deliver more spodumene into a market that isn’t ready for it,” he explained.

“So timing will be the important thing for us and other players over the next 12 to 24 months.”

Altura is currently ramping up to nameplate capacity, which it expects to achieve in the near future. According to Cheeseman, the company has completed a definitive feasibility study for a Stage 2 expansion, but will not move forward with this phase until it has gauged interest.

Watch the video above to hear more from Cheeseman on the lithium space, including commentary on price transparency and Australia’s appeal as an operating environment.

