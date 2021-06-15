Phase 2 Drilling Progress Update – Clarification Announcement

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8,) (European Lithium or the Company) wishes to provide a clarification to its announcements released on 3 June 2021 and 10 June 2021 in relation in relation to the Phase 2 resource extension drilling program at the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg or Project). The announcements previously released did not …









European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8,) (European Lithium or the Company) wishes to provide a clarification to its announcements released on 3 June 2021 and 10 June 2021 in relation in relation to the Phase 2 resource extension drilling program at the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg or Project).

The announcements previously released did not include some disclosures as required under the JORC reporting code. Please find attached an updated Table 1 incorporating the required amendments.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of the Company. Tony Sage Non-Executive Chairman European Lithium Limited

