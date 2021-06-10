Greenbushes South Field Work Update

Highlights: Galan has completed reconnaissance field work including preliminary sampling and mapping of the Greenbushes South Lithium project Mapping indicates the major geological structure hosting the world class Greenbushes LCT pegmatite transects the current holdings Soil and rock chip samples show continuation of anomalous levels of pathfinder elements associated with Greenbushes Li-Ta-Sn mineralisation Initial sampling …









Highlights:

Galan has completed reconnaissance field work including preliminary sampling and mapping of the Greenbushes South Lithium project

Mapping indicates the major geological structure hosting the world class Greenbushes LCT pegmatite transects the current holdings

Soil and rock chip samples show continuation of anomalous levels of pathfinder elements associated with Greenbushes Li-Ta-Sn mineralisation

Initial sampling transects provide context for targeted sampling and future localised geophysical assessments.

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) has recently completed its first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium project (joint venture between GLN (80%) and LIT (20%)).

As previously announced, a review of historical data setsindicated a well-defined footprint of anomalous concentrations of pathfinder elements surrounding the Greenbushes mine and along its host structure. This led to an initial reconnaissance field visit being conducted by Galan last month which included preliminary field mapping and hard rock / soil sampling.

A major goal of the field mapping was to identify and map the surface expression of the DonnybrookBridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ) that hosts the Greenbushes deposit. The DBSZ is a steeply dipping, N-S trending, shear zone associated which is primarily associated with syntectonic emplacement of the lithium bearing pegmatites of the Greenbushes mine to the north. This major geologic feature is recognised in geophysical data and the recent mapping helped identify its surface expression through the Greenbushes South project.

Additionally, 25 soil samples and 15 rock chip samples were taken perpendicular to strike of the DBSZ. Assays of soil and rock chip samples taken from near the DBSZ surface expression have arsenic (As) concentrations up to 574 ppm, up to 16 ppm antimony (Sb) and up to 12 ppm of tin (Sn). Additional samples taken from previously mapped pegmatite outcrops have concentrations of up to 27 ppm of tin (Sn).

This data, combined with the historical data, indicate that the DBSZ and its associated geochemical footprint continues along strike from the Greenbushes Deposit into the project area. These initial samples serve as a positive sign for future targeted soil and geophysical surveys along the DBSZ to help identify potential blind pegmatite bodies. Plans for further soil and rock chip sampling are underway.

