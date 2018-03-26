Cannabis is proving to have solid elements for clinical trials in many sectors where diseases may be getting ahead of the treatments. Thanks to the legalization boom in the US and Canada, more and more companies are placing heavy efforts on studies to discover the possibilities of using cannabis to treat serious ailments, like skin cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type accounting for over 5 million cases per year. This category holds many different variations, however, the main three types are basal cell carcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, and melanomas; the rest are considered rare.

If mistreated, the varying main types of skin cancer can spread all over the body. However, they can also be properly treated if discovered within an early diagnosis. As such, thus lies the question: can cannabis treat skin cancer?

Melanomas develop in specific areas like the neck and face and can be more serious than their counterparts. Basal and squamous cell cancers, on the other hand, are developed based on a person’s sun exposure, they mostly develop in the head and neck.

Skin treatment, either cosmetic or medical has been one of the many sectors revitalized by cannabis research. With the development of oils based on cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Can cannabis treat skin cancer? Need for treatment

The increasing popularity of skin treatment based on cannabis is undeniable, and have shown the capability to treat cancer through various early-stage trials all over the world.

When it comes down to the actual way these ointments or oils work, Medical Marijuana details CBD oils having the potential to combat melanoma “[t]hrough its ability to control cell growth and death.”

Despite a complicated legal situation in the US, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seemingly rampant on his stance against cannabis, putting patients at risk of choosing between being “illegally alive or legally dead.”

Medical research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus showed that the anti-inflammatory sensibilities of cannabinoids are the main reason why they may be a potent agent in combating some melanomas, the more serious skin cancer type.

A 2015 study provided treatment for mice with melanoma using a THC and CBD mix. The researchers found the treatment killed the melanoma cells. “The cannabinoids did this by facilitating two natural processes of cell death known as autophagy and apoptosis,” the study allegedly concluded.

In terms of cannabis research available, more should be on the way according to industry observers. In Canada, the federal government announced it would be devoting $10 million over five years to the Mental Health Commission in order to assess the impact of cannabis use on the mental health of Canadians. An additional $10 million will be given to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction for research purposes.

Dave Berg, chief technology officer for software company Strainprint told the Investing News Network (INN) the lack of sophisticated research has had an impact on the development of novel therapies for patients using cannabis.

“[I]t’s been very difficult for people to study cannabis in a clinical way, but there’s been a ton observational data… There’s no really strong observational data set that allows us to make proper decisions,” Berg said.

That need for data could be changing soon, according to David Argudo, CEO of High Hampton Holdings (CSE:HC). During the Lift Cannabis Expo in Vancouver Argudo told INN he expects the amount of research to be done on cannabis to escalate. “I think we are going to see more [cannabis research data] even sooner than 15 years,” Argudo told INN “I think that there is a lot of data out there already.”

Can cannabis treat skin cancer? Early stages of research

When it comes to whether can cannabis treat skin cancer or not, fully realized products or serious research is still in the early stage with public companies. That said, the possibilities are so vast that many companies entering the landscape are either focused on many medical aspects or a very particular type. Skin treatment is still being worked on and assessed as far a viable product goes, but there isn’t yet a specific product accessible to everyone and approved by regulatory agencies.

