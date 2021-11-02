VIDEO - What’s the Difference Between Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoid Drugs?

If cannabinoid drugs represent a significant avenue of growth for the cannabis industry as a whole, how come investors don’t know much about them?

Many market participants aren’t aware of the differences between the medical cannabis products currently available to patients, and the heavily researched cannabinoid drug products being developed.

These cannabinoid-based drugs have the potential to revolutionize the medical applications of the cannabis plant, and in the video above the Investing News Network (INN) breaks down the key points investors should know when it comes to this segment of the industry.

While many companies working on the development of novel cannabinoid drugs are still fairly small, this part of the cannabis space has already seen one of its biggest success stories out there.

That’s Epidiolex, a cannabinoid drug created by British drug company GW Pharmaceuticals. GW Pharmaceuticals was bought by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for $7.2 billion in 2021.

But companies in the space still feel as though it’s an uphill battle to help investors see the bigger picture.

“We’ve been after the pharma path, the drug path. So our achievements that would normally be interpreted as being ‘very major’ in the drug world are not understood by our shareholders because they came in thinking we were going to be a fast buck, and we are not,” Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP,OTCQB:TBPMF), told INN.

When it comes to the investment angle, one expert told INN the potential has been weighed on by the fact that the cannabinoid drug story is still in its early stages.

“If we start thinking about the novel cannabinoid space, there is still interest, but it’s not from the marginal cannabis investor. That interest actually comes from the long-only healthcare, biotech sort of investors,” Nawan Butt, portfolio manager with Purpose Investments, told INN.

Watch the video above to hear more about cannabinoid drugs and why experts think the market has potential. You can also click here for more cannabis videos on YouTube.

