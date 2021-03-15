Trulieve Expands C-Suite, Legal and Government Affairs Teams to Support Explosive Growth
Trulieve Promotes Eric Powers to Chief Legal Officer and Appoints Ronda Sheffield to Chief Human Resources Officer, Zachary Kobrin to General Counsel, Aaron Lopez to Director Government Affairs
Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or the “Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the promotion of Eric Powers to Chief Legal Officer, and the appointments of Ronda Sheffield to Chief Human Resources Officer, Zachary Kobrin to General Counsel, and Aaron Lopez to Director Government Affairs effective March 15, 2021 . Building out Trulieve’s legal and human resources infrastructure and government affairs practice empowers the Company to meet growth more effectively.
“Eric’s leadership of our legal team has been instrumental in Trulieve’s continued success. With the addition of Ronda, Zack and Aaron, we are ideally positioned to drive and support Trulieve’s growth initiatives and execute on our national expansion strategy as one of the largest and most trusted cannabis brands,” said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. “I look forward to working with our experienced and proven leadership team as we continue to deliver the quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service that Trulieve is renowned for.”
For the last two years, Eric Powers has served as Trulieve’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, leading the legal team and supporting Trulieve’s national expansion. As CLO, Powers will focus strategically on Trulieve’s shift to national expansion. He has more than 25 years of broad legal experience through his work in corporate and tax law, both in-house and private practice. Prior to joining Trulieve, Powers served as Vice President and Corporate Secretary for a > $1 billion revenue publicly-traded insurance company.
As a human resources executive for more than 20 years, Ronda Sheffield brings extensive experience leading organizational transformations. Most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer for ModWash, Sheffield has held HR leadership positions for top corporations including Lowe’s Home Improvement, Sprint Wireless, Starbucks Coffee Company, and Walmart Stores—where she led the HR functions for both the corporate and retail divisions. She is particularly skilled and experienced in organizational development, diversity and inclusion, leadership coaching and development, staffing, employment law, talent management, succession planning, and employee relations. Sheffield is a member of the USA CHRO Executive Committee and SHRM Atlanta.
Zack Kobrin was a partner with Akerman LLP, where he was a leader in the firm’s nationally recognized cannabis practice group. Prior to Akerman, Zack was the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for a multi-state cannabis company and is considered an expert in cannabis and hemp law matters. In his prior capacity, Kobrin advised a number of entities on corporate, business development and formation, as well as, legal, regulatory, and compliance matters in the cannabis and hemp industry throughout the United States and emerging international markets. Additionally, he advised clients on developing federal and state public policy matters, as well as banking and insurance issues impacting the cannabis and hemp industry. Amongst his many honors and distinctions, Kobrin was appointed to the Florida Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee by the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services, where he serves as its co-chair.
Aaron Lopez joins as Trulieve’s first Director of Government Affairs. Prior to joining Trulieve, Lopez was the founder of Political Capital LLC, which has worked with leading clients in multiple industries to provide insight and a voice in the legislative and political processes at international, federal, and state levels. He has served as head of government affairs across various industries including pharmaceutical, hospitality, oil and gas, and financial services. For the past five years, Lopez has worked with state agencies and legislators in Virginia and West Virginia on the creation of medical cannabis laws.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also licensed operator in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , Pennsylvania and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-expands-c-suite-legal-and-government-affairs-teams-to-support-explosive-growth-301247689.html
SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
Quizam Announces $808,500 Private Placement
(TheNewswire)
|
CSE Trading Symbol: QQ
Quizam Announces $808,500 Financing @ $0.33 with

18 months ½ warrant at $0.60

March 15th, 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 2,450,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.33 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 18 months.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Upsized Bought Deal Public Offering to $35 million
March 15 | 2021
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a revised agreement with Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Underwriters”). The Underwriters have now agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to the filing of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated March 12, 2021, an aggregate of 28,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.25 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $35 million (the “Offering”).
<p align="justify"> Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $1.75 per Warrant. </p> <p align="justify"> The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 4,200,000 Units at the Offering Price per Unit, exercisable at any time, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date (as defined herein), which would result in additional proceeds of up to $5.25 million. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the Underwriters. </p> <p align="justify"> The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus to be filed in all provinces and territories of Canada except Quebec. The Units may also be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) and applicable state securities laws, and in other offshore jurisdictions provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises. The Offering is expected to close on March 18, 2021 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. </p> <p align="justify"> The Company will use best efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Common Shares, Warrants, and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants on the TSXV. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and applicable state securities laws. </strong> </p> <p align="justify"> <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. </p> <p align="justify"> ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus Wellness Inc.</a> <br/> Payton Nyquvest <br/> President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> About <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> </strong> <br/><a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus Wellness Inc.</a> (TSXV: NUMI) is a mental health and wellness company creating an ecosystem of solutions centred around safe, evidence-based, accessible psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to help people heal and be well. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> Health </strong> is dedicated to delivering innovative treatments to address physical, mental, and emotional health, through clinics and virtual services. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> R&D </strong> is conducting implementation science and leveraging partnerships to beta-test and refine optimal models of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy delivery, setting the stage for approved routine use in mental health and wellness care. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> Bioscience </strong> is focused on developing testing methods and effective formulas for the evolving psychedelics space. Health Canada licences, scientific expertise, and new technologies facilitate ongoing innovation, and high-throughput contract services generate established revenue. </p> <p align="justify"> Learn more at <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a>.ca, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> <em> Forward Looking Statements </em> </strong> </p> <p align="justify"> This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licences and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licences and permits to operate and expand the Company’s facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the integrative mental health industry, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapies, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

For media inquiries and further information:
May Lee, Communications Manager, Numinus, may@Numinus.ca.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia SOURCE <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus Wellness Inc.</a> </p> <p> <strong> For media inquiries and further information: </strong> <br/><strong> May Lee, Communications Manager, <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a>, </strong> <a href="https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nSnMF-kLQ8skNBsrFB3Z8b6u6sZ8L3-9IGB52zsq7Y0dU3JbtdUZeX5Vi2g6t4f_4QZrf7yMkVMBL4wbt881Rg==" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> <strong> may@</strong></a><strong><a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a>.ca </strong> <strong> . </strong> </p> <p> <img class="lazy" data-src="https://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/ti?nf=ODE5MDE1MSM0MDY0NDQxIzUwMDA3ODUzMA==" data-srcset="" height="1" src="https://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/ti?nf=ODE5MDE1MSM0MDY0NDQxIzUwMDA3ODUzMA==" srcset="" width="1"/><br/><img class="lazy" data-src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/release/track/23c51189-22ae-4f95-a0a0-8e28e5909fe1" data-srcset="" height="1" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/release/track/23c51189-22ae-4f95-a0a0-8e28e5909fe1" srcset="" width="1"/></p></div> <p>News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia</p> <p></p><div class="stock-information sidebar-block"> <div class="title">Request an Investor Kit: <h3>Numinus</h3></div> <form action="https://investingnews.com" id="subscribe_per_category" method="POST"> <div class="form-column left"> <input name="profiles_only" type="hidden" value="yes"/><input name="subscription_form" type="hidden" value="yes"/><input name="subscribe_company_profile_form" type="hidden" value="1"/><input name="source" type="hidden" value="https://investingnews.com/news/cannabis-investing/numinus-wellness-inc.announces-upsized-bought-deal-public-offering-to-35-million/"/><input class="referrer" name="referral_url" type="hidden" value=""/><input name="form_name" type="hidden" value="subscribe_cprofile_use_posts"/><input class="referrer" name="referral_url" type="hidden" value=""/><input name="cprofiles[]" type="hidden" value="Tzo4OiJzdGRDbGFzcyI6NDp7czoyOiJpZCI7czozNjoiMmM3ZDJlNzMtYWYzNy05YThiLTAwNDQtNWUxNTA0YjNmYTY1IjtzOjQ6Im5hbWUiO3M6NzoiTnVtaW51cyI7czo0OiJ3cGlkIjtzOjk6IjEwMTU0OTY2NCI7czozOiJ1cmwiO3M6MDoiIjt9"/><input class="form-control" id="FirstName" name="first_name" placeholder="First Name" required="" type="text" value=""/><input class="form-control" id="LastName" name="last_name" placeholder="Last Name" required="" type="text" value=""/><input class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Email" required="" type="email" value=""/><input class="form-control" id="phone" name="user_phone" pattern="[\+\s0-9]{3,15}" placeholder="Phone" title="Telephone number. Only digits and space signs are allowed" type="tel" value=""/></div> <div class="form-column right"> <div class="extra-input"> <input id="AccreditedInvestor" name="accredited_investor" type="checkbox"/><label class="checkbox-label" for="AccreditedInvestor"> Include me in the <b>Accredited Investor</b> email list <span class="help"> <i aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-question-circle"></i> <div class="help-box bigger"> Some investment opportunities are limited to accredited investors. Whether you are an accredited investor or not depends on where you live and other criteria. For full details go to https://investingnews.com/accredited-investor-definition/ or search for "accredited investor" in the search bar above. </div> </span> </label> </div> <div class="more"> <input class="btn btn-primary" type="submit" value="Get More information"/></div> <p class="legend">By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Numinus using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.</p> </div> </form> </div>
Curaleaf Appoints Carlos Madrazo as Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Capital Markets
March 15 | 2021
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Mr. Carlos Madrazo has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets for Curaleaf, a new position.
Mr. Madrazo will work with Curaleaf’s Executive Leadership Team to help advance the knowledge and understanding of the Company’s strategic positioning within global cannabis and consumer packaged goods markets, the Company’s successful track record for growth and execution, as well as the value creation opportunity for shareholders. Mr. Madrazo will also assist in corporate finance and strategic planning matters.
<p> “We are truly excited to welcome Carlos to the Curaleaf team as we continue our expansion into new markets domestically as well as internationally following our recently announced agreement to acquire EMMAC Life Sciences Limited, the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in <span> Europe </span> ,” said <span> Joseph Bayern </span> , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. “Carlos brings a global financial market mindset and a significant career experience to our team that will enhance our communications and engagements with investors around the world, particularly as we expand our shareholder base. Carlos joins us at a pivotal time for Curaleaf and the industry as consumer and political liberalization trends around cannabis continue to gain substantial momentum worldwide. I look forward to working closely with Carlos to propel Curaleaf forward in its next phase of growth.” </p> <p> “I am honored to join Curaleaf at such an important moment and to work with true pioneers and transformers in the industry,” said Mr. Madrazo. “Building on Curaleaf’s recently announced expansion into the international cannabis market, I am excited for what the future holds for the Company. It is my privilege to be a part of Curaleaf’s mission and to expand the knowledge among the financial community of the Company’s vision for the future and its extraordinary potential.” </p> <p> Mr. Madrazo has over 20 years of experience in investor relations, investment banking and operations at an international level. Most recently, he led Investor Relations and Sustainability for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Televisa”), a media and telecommunications conglomerate trading on the NYSE. Prior to Televisa, Carlos held positions with Tutv Llc as CFO, where he launched and co-managed a new business venture and with ING Barings, where he led Latin American media and entertainment investment banking. Carlos also spent six years with Chase Securities in its Global Mergers and Acquisitions Group. He holds an MBA from the <span> University of Notre Dame </span> and a Bachelors of Arts degree in Economics. </p> <p> <b> About Curaleaf Holdings </b> </p> <p> Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across <span> the United States </span> . Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096463-1&h=3696043438&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.curaleaf.com%2F&a=www.curaleaf.com" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> www.curaleaf.com </a> . </p> <p> <b> Forward Looking Statements </b> </p> <p> This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or, “proposed”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the future role of the new Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company’s latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Facebook: @HarvestHOC
Instagram: @HarvestHOC
Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding Harvest's business strategies or prospects, which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our growth potential in our core cannabis markets and the sustainability of such growth; our ability to successfully and timely execute our business and operational plans; the development of favorable federal and state cannabis regulatory frameworks in the United States applicable to multi-state cannabis operators; and adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health--recreation-inc-announces-settlement-with-falcon-international-corp-301246953.html

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Settlement With Falcon International Corp.
March 15 | 2021
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the settlement of its dispute with Falcon International Corp. (“Falcon”) and its affiliates on mutually agreeable terms.
</div> <p> On <span> February 14, 2019 </span> , Harvest announced a definitive agreement to acquire Falcon. In <span> January 2020 </span> , the merger agreement was terminated and the parties entered arbitration to resolve disputes related to the merger agreement. The parties have reached a mutually agreeable resolution of their disputes and have agreed to a final dismissal of all litigation and arbitration between them arising out of the 2019 merger agreement. In accordance with the settlement terms, Harvest now owns 10% of Falcon. Each share comes with a 10-year warrant entitling Harvest to two (2) common shares of Falcon at an exercise price of US$1.91, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. </p> <p> “We are pleased to settle this dispute and continue to focus on our core business operations,” said Chief Executive Officer <span> Steve White </span> . </p> <p> <b> <i> About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. <br/></i> </b> <i> Headquartered in Tempe, <span> Arizona </span> , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: </i> <i> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096357-1&h=4273652286&u=https%3A%2F%2Fharvesthoc.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fharvesthoc.com" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> https://harvesthoc.com </a> </u> </i> <i> </i> </p> <p> <b> Facebook: </b> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096357-1&h=4121499142&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHarvestHOC&a=%40HarvestHOC+" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> @HarvestHOC </a> <br/></u> <b> Instagram: </b> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096357-1&h=577769038&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fharvesthoc%2F&a=%40HarvestHOC+" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> @HarvestHOC </a> <br/></u> <b> Twitter: </b> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096357-1&h=4038792373&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fharvesthoc&a=%40HarvestHOC" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> @HarvestHOC </a> </u> </p> <p> <b> Forward-looking Statements <br/></b> <i> This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding Harvest’s business strategies or prospects, which may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our growth potential in our core cannabis markets and the sustainability of such growth; our ability to successfully and timely execute our business and operational plans; the development of favorable federal and state cannabis regulatory frameworks in <span> the United States </span> applicable to multi-state cannabis operators; and adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied. </i> </p> <div id="DivAssetPlaceHolder2"> </div> <p id="PURL"> <img alt="Cision" class="lazy" data-src="https://c212.net/c/img/favicon.png?sn=LA09044&sd=2021-03-15" data-srcset="" height="12" src="https://c212.net/c/img/favicon.png?sn=LA09044&sd=2021-03-15" srcset="" title="Cision" width="12"/> View original content to download multimedia: <a href="http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health--recreation-inc-announces-settlement-with-falcon-international-corp-301246953.html" id="PRNURL" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health–recreation-inc-announces-settlement-with-falcon-international-corp-301246953.html </a> </p> <p> SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. </p> </div> <p> <img alt="" class="lazy" data-src="https://rt.prnewswire.com/rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09044&Transmission_Id=202103150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09044&DateId=20210315" data-srcset="" src="https://rt.prnewswire.com/rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09044&Transmission_Id=202103150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09044&DateId=20210315" srcset=""/></p></div> <p>News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia</p> <p></p><div class="cp-text-ad"><div class="row text-ad-ofie"> <div class="ad-image large-4 medium-4 small-12 columns"><a href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> <img alt="Cannabis Free Report Cover" class="hide-for-small-only" src="https://cdn.investingnews.com/app/uploads/2020/05/Profiting-from-Cannabis-Industry-3D.jpg" title="Profiting from the Cannabis Industry"/></a></div> <div class="ad-copy large-8 medium-8 small-11 columns"><a href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> <h2 align="center" class="ofie">Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!</h2></a> <h5 align="center" class="subheadline">Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!</h5> <div align="center"><a class="button red radius" href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> Give me my free report! </a></div> </div> <!-- end large-8 --> </div></div>
TerrAscend and PharmHouse Agree to Settlement and Termination of Offtake Agreement
March 15 | 2021
TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE:TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) between TerrAscend Canada Inc., a subsidiary of the Company and PharmHouse Inc. (“PharmHouse”), with respect to an offtake agreement dated October 25, 2018 (the “Offtake Agreement”).
Pursuant to the original Offtake Agreement, PharmHouse was required to sell to TerrAscend Canada, cannabis from 20% of its licensed dedicated flowering space in Leamington, Ontario under a supply agreement with mutual obligations.
<p> The Settlement Agreement provides that TerrAscend make a one-time purchase of a specific quantity of cannabis that was grown under the Offtake Agreement for a set price per gram, and for a one-time cash payment to PharmHouse for full and final satisfaction of any claims or obligations between the Company and PharmHouse. Both payments are immaterial to TerrAscend and the Company plans to monetize the purchased cannabis. </p> <p> “We are pleased to have settled and terminated this agreement with PharmHouse,” said <span> Jason Ackerman </span> , CEO and Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “The resolution of this matter in a cost-effective manner further de-risks our Canadian operations.” </p> <p> <b> <i> The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. </i> </b> </p> <p> <b> About TerrAscend <br/></b> TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in <span> Pennsylvania </span> , <span> New Jersey </span> , and <span> California </span> in addition to operating as a licensed producer in <span> Canada </span> . TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns a number of synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096546-1&h=4183183109&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.terrascend.com%2F&a=www.terrascend.com" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> www.terrascend.com </a> . </p> <p> <b> Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in <span> the United States </span> <br/></b> Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in <span> the United States </span> . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in <span> the United States </span> to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in <span> the United States </span> . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in <span> the United States </span> may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation. </p> <p> While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in <span> the United States </span> has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in <span> the United States </span> is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance. </p> <p> <b> Forward Looking Information <br/></b> This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. </p> <p> Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in <span> the United States </span> relating to cannabis operations in <span> the United States </span> ; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096546-1&h=3207297365&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=%C2%A0" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> </a> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096546-1&h=929906117&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sedar.com%2F&a=www.sedar.com" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> www.sedar.com </a> </u> . </p> <p> The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. </p> <p> SOURCE TerrAscend </p> <p> <img alt="" class="lazy" data-src="https://rt.newswire.ca/rt.gif?NewsItemId=C4183&Transmission_Id=202103150800CANADANWCANADAPR_C4183&DateId=20210315" data-srcset="" src="https://rt.newswire.ca/rt.gif?NewsItemId=C4183&Transmission_Id=202103150800CANADANWCANADAPR_C4183&DateId=20210315" srcset=""/></p> <p> <img alt="Cision" class="lazy" data-src="https://c212.net/c/img/favicon.png?sn=C4183&sd=2021-03-15" data-srcset="" height="12" src="https://c212.net/c/img/favicon.png?sn=C4183&sd=2021-03-15" srcset="" title="Cision" width="12"/> View original content: <a href="http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/15/c4183.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/15/c4183.html </a> </p> </div> </div> <p>News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia</p> <p></p><div class="cp-text-ad"><div class="row text-ad-ofie"> <div class="ad-image large-4 medium-4 small-12 columns"><a href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> <img alt="Cannabis Free Report Cover" class="hide-for-small-only" src="https://cdn.investingnews.com/app/uploads/2020/05/Profiting-from-Cannabis-Industry-3D.jpg" title="Profiting from the Cannabis Industry"/></a></div> <div class="ad-copy large-8 medium-8 small-11 columns"><a href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> <h2 align="center" class="ofie">Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!</h2></a> <h5 align="center" class="subheadline">Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!</h5> <div align="center"><a class="button red radius" href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> Give me my free report! </a></div> </div> <!-- end large-8 --> </div></div>
