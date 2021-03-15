Trulieve Expands C-Suite, Legal and Government Affairs Teams to Support Explosive Growth

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Telephone: (604) 683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com

www.quizammedia.com

Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

Quizam Announces $808,500 Financing @ $0.33 with

18 months ½ warrant at $0.60

March 15th, 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 2,450,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.33 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 18 months.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.