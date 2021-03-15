Trulieve Expands C-Suite, Legal and Government Affairs Teams to Support Explosive Growth

Trulieve Promotes Eric Powers to Chief Legal Officer and Appoints Ronda Sheffield to Chief Human Resources Officer, Zachary Kobrin to General Counsel, Aaron Lopez to Director Government Affairs

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or the “Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the promotion of Eric Powers to Chief Legal Officer, and the appointments of Ronda Sheffield to Chief Human Resources Officer, Zachary Kobrin to General Counsel, and Aaron Lopez to Director Government Affairs effective March 15, 2021 . Building out Trulieve’s legal and human resources infrastructure and government affairs practice empowers the Company to meet growth more effectively.

“Eric’s leadership of our legal team has been instrumental in Trulieve’s continued success. With the addition of Ronda, Zack and Aaron, we are ideally positioned to drive and support Trulieve’s growth initiatives and execute on our national expansion strategy as one of the largest and most trusted cannabis brands,” said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. “I look forward to working with our experienced and proven leadership team as we continue to deliver the quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service that Trulieve is renowned for.”

For the last two years, Eric Powers has served as Trulieve’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, leading the legal team and supporting Trulieve’s national expansion. As CLO, Powers will focus strategically on Trulieve’s shift to national expansion. He has more than 25 years of broad legal experience through his work in corporate and tax law, both in-house and private practice. Prior to joining Trulieve, Powers served as Vice President and Corporate Secretary for a > $1 billion revenue publicly-traded insurance company.

As a human resources executive for more than 20 years, Ronda Sheffield brings extensive experience leading organizational transformations. Most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer for ModWash, Sheffield has held HR leadership positions for top corporations including Lowe’s Home Improvement, Sprint Wireless, Starbucks Coffee Company, and Walmart Stores—where she led the HR functions for both the corporate and retail divisions. She is particularly skilled and experienced in organizational development, diversity and inclusion, leadership coaching and development, staffing, employment law, talent management, succession planning, and employee relations. Sheffield is a member of the USA CHRO Executive Committee and SHRM Atlanta.

Zack Kobrin was a partner with Akerman LLP, where he was a leader in the firm’s nationally recognized cannabis practice group. Prior to Akerman, Zack was the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for a multi-state cannabis company and is considered an expert in cannabis and hemp law matters. In his prior capacity, Kobrin advised a number of entities on corporate, business development and formation, as well as, legal, regulatory, and compliance matters in the cannabis and hemp industry throughout the United States and emerging international markets. Additionally, he advised clients on developing federal and state public policy matters, as well as banking and insurance issues impacting the cannabis and hemp industry. Amongst his many honors and distinctions, Kobrin was appointed to the Florida Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee by the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services, where he serves as its co-chair.

Aaron Lopez joins as Trulieve’s first Director of Government Affairs. Prior to joining Trulieve, Lopez was the founder of Political Capital LLC, which has worked with leading clients in multiple industries to provide insight and a voice in the legislative and political processes at international, federal, and state levels. He has served as head of government affairs across various industries including pharmaceutical, hospitality, oil and gas, and financial services. For the past five years, Lopez has worked with state agencies and legislators in Virginia and West Virginia on the creation of medical cannabis laws.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also licensed operator in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , Pennsylvania and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-expands-c-suite-legal-and-government-affairs-teams-to-support-explosive-growth-301247689.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

