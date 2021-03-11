Ninth Harvest-Affiliated Pennsylvania Dispensary Opens in Whitehall
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Whitehall, Pennsylvania .
Harvest of Whitehall is located at 1809 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm . Additional Harvest affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania are located in Camp Hill , Cranberry Township , Harrisburg , Johnstown , King of Prussia , Reading (two locations), and Scranton .
“We are pleased to open our ninth Harvest-affiliated location in Pennsylvania , one of the fastest growing medical markets in the U.S.,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White . “We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets.”
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com
