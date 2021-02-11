Hill Street Announces Resignation of Director

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”)- The Company announces that further to its press release dated February 9, 2021, Terry Donnelly, has resigned as a director of the Company.

For further information:

Jack Fraser, Chairman of the Board
jack@hillstreetbevco.com

Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco
and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74239

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Hill Street Beverage Company

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Hill Street Beverage Company using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals Program

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its cannabinoid pharmaceuticals program specifically as it relates to the clinical development of Cannabidiol (“CBD”) in the treatment of rare diseases and the Company’s novel drug delivery technology.

Revive has built a portfolio of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) orphan drug designations for CBD that support the long-term potential of cannabinoid prescription medicines for rare diseases and disorders, which the Company believes has been validated by the FDA approval of the GW Pharmaceuticals plc EPIDIOLEX® product and the recently announced acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $7.2 billion.

Keep reading... Show less

Lexaria Expands R&D Program to Address US$28 Billion Hypertension Market with Addition of Two Human Clinical Studies

  • Hypertension program evaluating effectiveness of DehydraTECH-processed CBD now consists of three human clinical studies and two animal studies

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces significant progress in its 2021 applied research and development (R&D) program with additional focus on hypertension

“Over 1.1 billion people suffer from hypertension,” said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. “Pending successful completion of Lexaria’s study programs, we intend to pursue opportunities for growth through strategic partnerships with leading companies active in the hypertension drug or CBD pharmaceutical marketplaces.”

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Launches Sleep and Stress Products With Twice the Amount of CBD

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce it has increased its product offering to 48 SKUs by introducing its new and improved Sleep and Stress products with twice the amount of CBD per serving.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005284/en/

Keep reading... Show less

OTC Markets Group Welcomes HempFusion Wellness Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U; OTCQX: CBDHF), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CBDHF.”  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Keep reading... Show less

Sugarbud Accelerates Cannabis 2.0 Product Launch Via Purchase and Supply Agreement with CannMart Inc. and Completes Development of Additive-Free, 100% Cannabis Full-Spectrum Vape Cartridges

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) (” Sugarbud ” or the ” Company “) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a national product purchase and supply agreement (the ” Supply Agreement “), for the Company’s Cannabis 2.0 products with CannMart Inc. (” CannMart “).

Sugarbud is also pleased to announce that, as part of the previously announced contract manufacturing agreement with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (” Heritage “) (the ” Manufacturing Agreement “), it has completed the final development and qualification of its additive-free, 100% cannabis full-spectrum vape cartridges.

Keep reading... Show less