BevCanna’s Naturo Group to Expand TRACE Plant-Based and Alkaline Products into Asia-Pacific Markets

TRACE’s plant-based and alkaline wellness products to expand into key markets of Japan, China and the Philippines

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and consumer products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc . ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today its anticipated expansion into the Asia Pacific region, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group. After completing a comprehensive market, distribution and partner assessment, the Company intends to initially launch its portfolio of TRACE health and wellness products in the key markets of Japan, China, and the Philippines, through multi-channel distribution outlets including e-commerce, retail, and wholesale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005502/en/

TRACE product family (Photo: Business Wire)

With a combined population of 1.633 billion people, or 21 percent of the world’s citizenry, the three countries signify a substantial opportunity for BevCanna. The markets’ growing and prosperous middle-class consumer base represents an ideal demographic for the TRACE products, as consumers increasingly opt for healthier lifestyle choices. The global nutraceutical market size is projected to reach US$722.49 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period; Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, particularly in Japan and China. 1 The Japanese market is particularly suited for the introduction of the TRACE brand, with its consumers having developed a decided preference for natural, health-conscious products. Two-thirds of Asian consumers believe in superfoods and natural health products for treating ailments 2 , representing a prime demographic for wellness-focused products.

“The Asian market is a natural fit for our TRACE line of plant-based and alkaline products,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We’ve been actively evaluating the market potential, while also fielding increased interest from Asian customers and partners in our TRACE plant-based mineral products and our Canadian natural alkaline spring water. Our portfolio of products will address a growing demand for nutraceuticals and wellness-focused natural products, and we’re pleased to announce our anticipated expansion into these significant markets”.

TRACE’s proprietary plant-based mineralized beverages and nutraceuticals contain fulvic and humic minerals, sourced from ancient organic compounds that are highly concentrated sources of trace minerals. Recognized benefits of the Health Canada-approved formulations include cognitive performance, gut health, immune function, and aiding the body in metabolizing carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Mineral-enhanced water is increasingly popular in Asia for its purported benefits to human immune systems and brain health.

TRACE’s proprietary alkaline spring water is bottled at source in British Columbia’s Okanagan region. The alkaline water provides additional benefits to the consumer as compared to most tap and conventional bottled water, including the increased presence of hydroxyl ions, increased hydration, improved bone health, healthier skin and decreased gastrointestinal symptoms.

1 https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005477/en/722-Billion-Nutraceutical-Market-Size-and-Share-Breakdown-by-Product-and-Region—ResearchAndMarkets.com
2 Natural Products Global June 27, 2017

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc . ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s anticipated expansion into the Asia Pacific region, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group, through multi-channel distribution outlets including e-commerce, retail, and wholesale; the markets’ growing and prosperous middle-class consumer base represents an ideal demographic for the TRACE products, as consumers increasingly opt for healthier lifestyle choices; that Asian consumers represent a prime demographic for wellness-focused products; the increased interest from Asian customers and partners in the Company’s TRACE plant-based mineral products and its Canadian natural alkaline spring water; that the Company’s portfolio of products will address a growing demand for nutraceuticals and wellness-focused natural products; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; volatility of commodity prices; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the inability to implement business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to successfully negotiate and enter into commercial arrangements with other parties; and other factors beyond the control of the Company and its commercial partners. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

