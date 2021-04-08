BevCanna Scaling Up Beverage Manufacturing Operations and Launches TRACE E-Commerce Website
Cannabis and CPG verticals quickly gaining momentum, capitalizing on growing demand for white-label cannabis and CPG natural products
Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) today is providing an update on the commercial readiness of its Canadian cannabis and international consumer packaged goods (CPG) business verticals.
BevCanna Canada: Canadian Cannabis Vertical
Since the Company’s recently announced Sales License partnership on March 15, 2021, it has been scaling up its commercial manufacturing facility to begin immediate production of the Keef line of beverages and the lines of its two recently announced white-label clients, Brujera Elixirs Inc. and Enthusiasmus Inc.
The Company has also been in active in-depth product listing discussions with provincial distributors across Canada, to launch the Keef Brand of products as well as State B Beverages and Chapeau Noir .
Throughout April and May, the Company is expected to finalize provincial listing discussions and enter full-scale production on the path towards having beverages available across core provinces in time for the peak beverage consumption months. Once listing agreements have been completed and purchase orders received, BevCanna will focus on commencing commercial production against those demand forecasts. Product delivery to provincial warehouses and dispensaries, and the subsequent sale to retail customers will commence shortly thereafter.
BevCanna is also in the process of evaluating a number of prospective white-label partners to meet the rising demand from both domestic and international partners seeking to access the Canadian cannabis market through BevCanna’s turn-key manufacturing capabilities. “We view the growing market interest as a validation of our white-label business model” states Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “At this time, our funnel of prospective clients is abundant, and we are in active conversations with groups from the initial scoping stage all the way to final contract negotiations”.
Naturo Group: Consumer Packaged Goods Vertical
The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturo Group, is excited to announce the launch of its new TRACE e-commerce website. Customers will now be able to purchase a range of products directly through the site, as well as sign up for membership rewards and recurring product orders. TRACE’s e-commerce website will serve as a catalyst to deepen brand awareness, increase direct to consumer engagement, and maximize customer lifetime value.
Additionally, since its transformative acquisition by BevCanna, Naturo Group has focused on redesigning its marketing strategy around the domestic and international distribution of Naturo Group’s market-leading TRACE brand. The addition of two CPG industry veterans , Raffael Kapusty and Bill Niarchos, have now accelerated TRACE’s business development program with national retail partners, and leading distributor and broker networks. Throughout April and May, Naturo Group will focus on deepening its existing distribution with coordinated marketing campaigns with a number of the largest national retailers, and onboarding new national distributors to further expand TRACE’s distribution into traditional grocery and natural health retailers.
“Our Canadian cannabis and non-cannabis CPG verticals are quickly gaining momentum and we are in a position to quickly capitalize on the market growth of cannabis & wellness products as well as the intensifying demand for white-label manufacturing,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “In addition to the local efforts gaining momentum, we’re receiving significant interest from international markets, especially for our TRACE wellness products, as the growing Health & Wellness trend is a global one. We expect to be able to share more news on International Market progress in coming weeks.”
About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.
With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s cannabis and CPG verticals are quickly gaining momentum, capitalizing on growing demand for white-label cannabis and CPG natural products; that it has been scaling up its commercial manufacturing facility to begin immediate production of the Keef line of beverages and the lines of its two recently announced white-label clients; the Company has also been in active in-depth product listing discussions with provincial distributors across Canada, to launch the Keef Brand of products as well as State B Beverages and Chapeau Noir; that throughout April and May, the Company is expected to finalize provincial listing discussions and enter full-scale production on the path towards having beverages available across core provinces in time for the peak beverage consumption months; that once listing agreements have been completed and purchase orders received, BevCanna will focus on commencing commercial production against those demand forecasts; that product delivery to provincial warehouses and dispensaries, and the subsequent sale to retail customers will commence shortly thereafter; that BevCanna is also in the process of evaluating a number of prospective white-label partners to meet the rising demand from both domestic and international partners seeking to access the Canadian cannabis market through BevCanna’s turn-key manufacturing capabilities; that TRACE’s e-commerce website will serve as a catalyst to deepen brand awareness, increase direct to consumer engagement, and maximize customer lifetime value; that throughout April and May, Naturo Group will focus on deepening its existing distribution with coordinated marketing campaigns with a number of the largest national retailers, and onboarding new national distributors to further expand TRACE’s distribution into traditional grocery and natural health retailers; the market growth of cannabis & wellness products as well as the intensifying demand for white-label manufacturing; that the Company expects to be able to share more news on International Market progress in coming weeks; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; volatility of commodity prices; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the inability to implement business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to successfully negotiate and enter into commercial arrangements with other parties; and other factors beyond the control of the Company and its commercial partners. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.
For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications Inc.
416-710-3370
wynn@thirtydash.ca
For investor enquiries, please contact:
Bryce Allen, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
778-766-3744
bryce@bevcanna.com
