Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Provides Update for Its Phase 2 Expansion Plans

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or ” Ayurcann “), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to unveil further details of its Phase 2 expansion plans.

Ayurcann has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (” CSE “) on April 8, 2021 and subsequently announced a private placement of up to $500,000 (” Financing “), as per the Company’s press release dated April 12, 2021. The proceeds of the Financing are intended to be used to further pursue Phase 2 of the expansion of the production capacity of the Company’s Pickering facility.

Following the closing of the Financing, the Company expects to continue the Phase 2 expansion, which is intended to increase the extraction capacity of the facility by 50% from 200,000 kgs to 300,000 kgs of biomass on an annualized basis. Ayurcann has continued to consistently secure over 1,000 kgs of hemp biomass and 1,000 kgs of cannabis biomass on a bi-weekly basis through multiple suppliers at attractive prices, and the Company estimates the increased production and current inventory translates to potential revenue of approximately $1 million per month.

This supply schedule currently enables the Company to produce over 300 kgs of high-quality distillate on a monthly basis, which may be used for bulk wholesale sales, or to produce higher margin value-added cannabis 2.0 concentrate products such as vaporizing pens, topicals, and edibles for our B2B clients.

Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, commented, “We wish to thank our shareholders for their support as we’ve made our successful debut on the CSE. We believe this is an opportune time to showcase the progress that we’ve made over the last several years and to highlight the steps we’re taking to aggressively accelerate sales.” Mr. Sudman continued: “We believe that our current facility offers one of the larger extraction capacities among the Canadian LPs and completion of our Phase 2 expansion plans will allow us to service more customers, which, we believe, will help increase revenues.”

For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman and CEO
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Email: igal@xtrx.ca

Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations.  The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.


