DKO Capital: Platinum Futures Are a Very Compelling Opportunity

Daniel Takahashi, director at DKO Capital, believes there are opportunities right now despite the slowdown seen in the resource space.









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Interview by Scott Tibballs; article text by Priscila Barrera.

Daniel Takahashi, director at DKO Capital, talked to the Investing News Network at this year’s International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) about the state of the mining sector.

Takahashi, who is focused on risk management, said there are opportunities right now despite the slowdown seen in the resource space ― but diversification is key in every portfolio to maximize returns.

“I was told in Wall Street that when the crowd is running away you want to go in,” he said. “So right now, I am not running away, I am going in looking for investment opportunities.”

Is gold a good hedge investment? Get an in depth market report for free! Give me my free report!

Speaking about which commodity he is most excited about, Takahashi said platinum is very interesting.

“It is very difficult to get exposure to platinum, there are not many platinum companies out there,” he said. “The junior space is very hard.”

Takahashi added that instead, he sees platinum futures as a very compelling opportunity. “If you want the junior exposure, if you want the high-risk, high-reward, platinum futures will do it,” he said.

Listen to the interview above to learn more about his thoughts on investing and on IMARC. You can also listen to our full list of IMARC interviews on YouTube here.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.