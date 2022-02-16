TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. a Rancho Santa Fe, California based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange . Torrey Hills Capital is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in ...

CYP:CA