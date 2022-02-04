NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering with PI Financial Corp. as the sole underwriter and bookrunner . Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 9,058,000 units of the Company at a price of $2.00 per Unit and ...

CYP:CA