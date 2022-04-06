Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on May 9, 2022 . Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF