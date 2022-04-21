Curaleaf will begin serving its first adult-use customers at its Bellmawr dispensary on April 21 Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has been approved by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to commence adult-use cannabis sales. Starting today, April 21, 2022 the Curaleaf dispensary in Bellmawr will begin serving adult-use ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF