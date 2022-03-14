Tamarac Dispensary Expands Company's Retail Presence to 45 Locations in Florida and 128 Nationwide Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its newest location in Tamarac, Florida . Curaleaf Tamarac is the Company's 45th location in Florida and the second in Broward County . Located at 6899 N University Drive, Curaleaf Tamarac will ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF