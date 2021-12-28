Bloom further strengthens Curaleaf's presence in the highly attractive Arizona market, expanding the Company's cultivation, processing, and retail assets in the state Acquisition will be immediately accretive to Curaleaf's adjusted EBITDA margin upon close Upon close of recently announced acquisitions, the Company's retail footprint increases to 16 dispensaries in Arizona and 128 nationwide - Curaleaf Holdings, ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF