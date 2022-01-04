Market News Investing News
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during January 2022 . ICR Conference 2022 January 10 2022 Joseph Lusardi Executive Vice Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer Cowen ...

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during January 2022 .

  • ICR Conference 2022
    January 10 , 2022
    Joseph Lusardi , Executive Vice Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer , Cowen Equity Analyst, from 11:30am 12:00pm ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

  • 24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
    January 12, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt McGinley , Needham Equity Analyst, from 11:30am 12:10pm ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

  • ATB's 10 th Annual Institutional Conference
    January 13, 2022
    Joe Bayern , CEO of Curaleaf, will be participating in a panel titled, "East Coast: The Heat Is
    On This Winter" hosted by Kenric Tyghe , ATB Equity Analyst, from 10:00am 10:50am ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 117 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR
Investor Toolkit: https://ir.curaleaf.com/investor-toolkit
Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-january-investor-community-conference-and-event-participation-301454048.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c1378.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf Holdings CURA:CNX CURLF Cannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF

Curaleaf Names Matt Darin President

Move Centralizes Reporting Structure for a More Streamlined Organization

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Matt Darin will become President of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., effective immediately. Darin brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience at an important moment in Curaleaf's growth trajectory; the company recently announced several strategic acquisitions in Los Suenos Farms, Tryke Companies, NRPC and Bloom Dispensaries. Mr. Darin will report to Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Joseph Bayern.

Keep reading... Show less
Avicanna Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Avicanna Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eileen McCormack to, and the resignation of Setu Purohit from, its board of directors effective immediately.

Eileen McCormack is an experienced senior marketing executive with more than 30 years of international experience in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. Ms. McCormack retired from AstraZeneca US where she led commercial and cross-functional teams responsible for launch planning and business development in the US market. Ms. McCormack has experience in bio-pharmaceutical product development, portfolio strategy in complex regulated environments and brings significant multi-market and international commercial experience. Ms. McCormack gives back to her community by having served on a number of national and Toronto-based non-for-profit boards over the last 10 years.

Keep reading... Show less
Gage Growth Corp. Adds Ann Arbor Retail Location to Portfolio

Gage Growth Corp. Adds Ann Arbor Retail Location to Portfolio

Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality cannabis premium brand and operator in Michigan today announced that it has added a provisioning center (dispensary) to its portfolio located in Ann Arbor . The Company now has 18 provisioning center locations in its retail portfolio.

Keep reading... Show less

Aurora Cannabis Delivers ~$10 Million Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Israel

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Believed to be the largest shipment of medical cannabis to Israel to-date
Aurora continues to advance strategic leadership in the global cannabinoid industry

Keep reading... Show less

Aurora Cannabis Announces New Director and Updates to The Board

Newly created directorship to be filled by Chitwant Kohli, Senior Financial Executive

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Keep reading... Show less
The Greenrose Holding Company Closes Asset Purchase of True Harvest, LLC

The Greenrose Holding Company Closes Asset Purchase of True Harvest, LLC

- True Harvest Expands Greenrose's Footprint into Arizona and Establishes Strong Cultivation Presence in the Southwest -

- Greenrose Provides Revised 2022 Outlook for True Harvest and Theraplant -

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×