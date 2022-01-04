Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during January 2022 . ICR Conference 2022 January 10 2022 Joseph Lusardi Executive Vice Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer Cowen ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF