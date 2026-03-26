Cummins Takes Forever Rising Tour Nationwide After Strong Customer Response

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced the nationwide expansion of its Forever Rising Tour, a traveling exhibition bringing the company's latest heavy-duty engine platforms directly to customers across the country. Following a successful introduction at the American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting, the tour will continue at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky, and travel nationwide through May 2026.
The Forever Rising Tour features a fleet of five trucks powered by the 2027 X15, X15N and X10, representing a range of vehicle applications and specifications from multiple original equipment manufacturer partners.
Throughout the tour, customers will have opportunities to participate in enhanced display exhibits and Ride & Drive events, building on strong engagement at TMC and offering a closer look at performance, drivability and system integration across a variety of duty cycles.
�What we saw at TMC reinforced the value of putting our technology in customers' hands," said José Samperio, Vice President North American On-Highway Engine Business. "Confidence comes from experience and that is what this tour is designed to deliver. When customers can get behind the wheel and evaluate performance firsthand, it reinforces the strength of our technology and the value it brings to their operations."
Proven Performance Demonstrated on the Road
The 2027 X15 is at the center of the Forever Rising Tour, giving customers the opportunity to experience the company's most efficient heavy-duty diesel engine to date in real-world conditions.
Building on more than 25 years of X15 platform heritage, the 2027 X15 incorporates familiar, proven technology with targeted enhancements designed to improve fuel efficiency compared with the 2024 X15, while maintaining similar diesel exhaust fluid consumption. The engine is rated up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 lb-ft of torque, delivering the performance and capability required across diverse applications.
Cummins introduced the 2027 X15 to customers at TMC through Ride & Drive opportunities and in-booth displays, where strong engagement reinforced the value of hands-on experience. At MATS and throughout the Forever Rising Tour, Cummins will expand those opportunities, bringing powertrain technologies directly to fleets, dealers, drivers and industry partners.
Showcasing Powertrain and Connected Capabilities
Cummins will utilize the Forever Rising Tour to showcase powertrain solutions, including aftertreatment, engine component, drivetrain, braking and digital technologies that support improved efficiency and uptime.
Building on elements introduced at TMC, the tour includes Meritor drivetrain, braking and trailer products. Customers will get a closer look at the new RPL35+ driveline, the most efficient in its class with weight savings and improved serviceability, EX+ LS air disc brakes with the latest technology to extend pad life, the new MFlex4 brake pad, and the Meritor Tire Inflation System. A broader range of Meritor products will also be available to experience in the trucks.
The PowerHouse mobile display trailer will be featured throughout the tour, highlighting Cummins' expanding portfolio, including the medium-duty B6.7 Octane and B7.2 diesel engines along with Accelera by Cummins technologies.
The tour also incorporates Cummins' Connected Solutions, which link in-mission operation to maintenance through real-time data insights. These capabilities include predictive service insights, over-the-air software updates and digital tools designed to streamline fleet management and minimize downtime.
Together, these technologies demonstrate how Cummins delivers performance combining powertrain and digital intelligence to support fleet operations.
The Forever Rising tour continues nationwide through May 2026. For more information on the tour stops, visit this site .
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 67,400 people worldwide and earned $2.8 billion on $33.7 billion in sales in 2025. Learn more at www.cummins.com .
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Media Contacts:
Melinda Koski, External Communications Director
317-476-3293
melinda.koski@cummins.com
Drew Blair, Manager On-Highway Communications
812-900-3223
drew.blair@cummins.com