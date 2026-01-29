Cummins Planned Equipment Maintenance and the Push to Destination Zero

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Cummins

Maintaining optimal functionality isn't just good practice - it's essential for reducing excess carbon and ensuring reliable performance and durability of your equipment. That is the core benefit of Planned Equipment Maintenance, and it's a concept aligned with Cummins' broader sustainability goals and growth strategy in Destination Zero.

Cummins Planned Equipment Maintenance (PEM) is designed to keep gensets running as their best throughout their lifecycle and ready to start when needed most. By servicing at planned intervals and leveraging advanced diagnostics tools, Cummins technicians can anticipate needs, improve efficiency and extend equipment life.

"Planned Equipment Maintenance agreements play a critical role in delivering reliable power solutions and aftermarket support, while supporting initiatives such as Destination Zero," say Corey Bryant and Travis Neely, PEM Sales Directors for Southern and Western US. "Our expert technical service is equipped with the latest digital diagnostic tools, so we can anticipate and be more efficient during service visits at customer facilities, while also monitoring that the gensets are operating at their best in terms of efficiency."

With state-of-the-art technology and expertise, Cummins technicians can service gensets of all makes and models under PEM agreements at planned, critical intervals, extending their lifespan and enhancing performance.

Anticipating major milestones in equipment needs across its lifespan ensures that equipment continues to function correctly and optimally for its natural life. Taking care of what you have today ensures it keeps working tomorrow, reducing overconsumption and supporting sustainability efforts.

But that's just the start. Planned Equipment Maintenance will soon expand its service portfolio to include alternative fuels and power sources, such as EV charging solutions. Because how you maintain your equipment makes all the difference in achieving a cleaner and more efficient future.

Learn more about the benefits of customizable Planned Equipment Maintenance agreements for your business.

Learn more about Destination Zero powered by Cummins.

