Cummins Offers $500 for Emissions Recall 67A on Ram Diesel Trucks

Plus, the First 750 Drivers Can Double Their Reward
Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced a new $500 incentive for owners of eligible RAM 2500 and 3500 model-year 2013–2018 trucks who complete Emissions Recall 67A. Drivers who bring their truck to an authorized Ram dealership for the required software update can receive a $500 prepaid Mastercard once the recall service is completed.
For a limited time, the first 750 participants who complete Recall 67A by March 31 will receive double the incentive for a total of $1000. After March 31, the $500 reward will remain available to all eligible participants in the United States.
Recall 67A is a simple software update to further reduce tailpipe NOx emissions and does not change the truck's power, torque, or responsiveness. The fast, no-cost update takes less than an hour and does not require any parts or hardware.
Upon completion of the recall update, eligible drivers can receive:
- A $500 prepaid Mastercard® (or $1000 for the first 750 qualifying participants during the promotional window); and
- A special extended warranty covering select emissions and aftertreatment components
"Recall 67A is a straightforward software update that helps ensure these engines continue performing the way Ram owners expect," said Jennifer Rager, Executive Director-Pickup Business at Cummins. "Our goal is to make the process quick, clear, and worthwhile for every owner. This incentive reflects our commitment to supporting drivers with updates that keep their trucks running at their best."
Cummins is offering the reward program to customers to encourage timely completion of Emissions Recall 67A to meet federal requirements and protect long-term vehicle performance. Ram drivers can check their vehicle identification number (VIN) for recall eligibility and view the official program rules at CumminsRecall.com .
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 67,400 people worldwide and earned $2.8 billion on $33.7 billion in sales in 2025. Learn more at www.cummins.com .
Abbreviated Terms and Conditions for Emissions Recall 67A Rewards Program
Complete Recall 67A maintenance between 2/17/26 & 5/31/26. Submit Offer Claim online by 11:59 p.m. ET on 6/21/26. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older who own or lease a 2013 – 2018 Ram 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel truck. Void where prohibited by law. $500 prepaid card provided for each verified VIN, up to 20 per person; however, a $1,000 prepaid card (limit 1/person) is available to each of the first 750 approved participants to submit an Offer Claim by 11:59 p.m. ET on 3/31/26 (whichever occurs first) on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Subject to full T&Cs available at CumminsRecall.com . Sponsor reserves the right to modify or cancel the Offer at any time. Sponsor: Cummins Inc., 500 Jackson Street, Columbus, IN 47201.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217104587/en/
Cat Dillon Lyons, External Communications Manager
Catherine.lyons@cummins.com