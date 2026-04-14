Cummins Announces Sponsorship of America250 to Support Nation's 250th Anniversary Commemoration

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, announced its sponsorship of America250, the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the nation's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Founded in the United States in 1919, Cummins has helped power American progress for more than a century, delivering reliable and innovative solutions that support essential industries, strengthen communities and move people, goods and economies forward.
Partnering with America250 reflects Cummins' longstanding belief that national moments of reflection and renewal matter and that business has a role to play in helping shape what comes next.
"America250 is an opportunity to reflect on where we've been as a nation and to look ahead to the future we are building together," said Jennifer Rumsey , Chair and CEO of Cummins. "For more than 107 years, Cummins has been part of the American story — built on innovation, dependability and resilience. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to contributing to the next chapter of American progress, just as we have throughout our history."
America250 brings together public- and private-sector partners to engage Americans across the country in honoring the nation's history while inspiring service, innovation and community engagement. The initiative is designed to create shared experiences that encourage participation and connection nationwide, leading up to the semiquincentennial in 2026.
"Cummins' legacy of powering essential industries reflects the ingenuity and resilience that have defined our nation for 250 years," said Rosie Rios , chair of America250. "As we approach this historic milestone, their continued leadership will help inspire Americans to celebrate our progress while advancing the innovation and collaboration that will shape the next 250 years."
Cummins measures success by shared outcomes. When customers, employees and communities thrive, shareholders succeed. That approach has guided how the company innovates and grows, and it continues to shape Cummins' engagement in moments that matter to the nation.
As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Cummins' sponsorship underscores a future-focused commitment: honoring the legacy of American ingenuity while supporting the ideas, technologies and collaborations that will help power the next 250 years.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 67,400 people worldwide and earned $2.8 billion on $33.7 billion in sales in 2025. Learn more at www.cummins.com .
About America250
America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.
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MEDIA CONTACTS: American250 press@america250.org ; Cummins: melinda.koski@cummins.com