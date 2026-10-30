Culpeo Minerals Ramps Up Field Activities

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October 29, 2026
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQD:CPQRF) has completed the first hole at its Vista Montana project in Chile.
Non-Executive Chairman Geoff McNamara shared the update in an October 29 video from IMARC, Australia’s largest mining event.
Results are expected in about three to four weeks, with the second hole due to start within 24 to 48 hours. McNamara also said the induced polarisation (IP) survey is finished, with final results expected in about a week.
“It’s been extremely encouraging looking at the raw data … Culpeo is at a transformational stage of its life,” he said.
This article is sponsored by Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO). This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Culpeo Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Culpeo Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.
This article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
This article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Culpeo Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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