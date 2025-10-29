Video

Badge
CuFe Limited
Multi-commodity exploration and development assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory with a focus on copper, gold, iron ore and niobium.
CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Projectplay icon
Resource Investing

CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Project

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanOct 29, 2025 07:55PM
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

“We're now in the process of (defining the bismuth resource) for our Orlando deposit. As part of that, we've unleashed a number of quite high-grade intercepts from previous drilling,” said Mark Hancock, managing director of CuFe.

A recent technical review for CuFe’s (ASX:CUF) bismuth resource at the Tennant Creek project in Australia’s Northern Territory has revealed significant, high-grade findings, according to the company’s managing director, Mark Hancock.

“We've updated our Gecko resource already to reflect a significant bismuth deposit, and we're now in the process of doing a similar piece of work for our Orlando deposit. As part of that, we've unleashed a number of quite high-grade intercepts from previous drilling,” Hancock said in a new interview with the Investing News Network.

The Tennant Creek property was historically primarily mined for copper and gold, but also produced bismuth, Hancock said. The project comprises the Orlando and Gecko deposits.

“Bismuth, globally, is pretty much produced as a by-product of other materials — either copper, gold, tin, etc. And so we would still be looking to do that as part of our wider copper-gold development strategy,” Hancock said.

Classified as a critical mineral in the US, Canada and the EU, global bismuth production is currently at around 20,000 tonnes annually, of which China remains the dominant producer, he added.

Watch the full interview above with Mark Hancock, managing director at CuFe.

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket
Gold Investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Patrick Tuohy, gold bars and silver chart.
Gold Investing

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

Hand holding stylus near a gold bar, labeled "Weekly Editor's Picks."
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Recovers from Biggest One-Day Drop in 12 Years

IODM CEO Mark Reilly.
Fintech Investing

IODM Eyes 10 Percent of UK’s $50 Million Cashflow Optimisation Software Market

Nevgold President, CEO and Director Brandon Bonifacio.
Gold Investing

NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

Troy Minerals President Yannis Tsitos.
Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Inches Closer to Mine Permit at Silica Project in Mongolia

Up next

Ed Steer, silver bars. play icon
Silver Investing

Ed Steer: Silver Rally Now Unstoppable, Price to Hit Triple Digits

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 24, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Ed Steer of Ed Steer's Gold and Silver Digest shares his thoughts on silver's run past US$50 per ounce, saying that in his view the bull market is just getting started.

"One way or another we're going to run into a supply/demand brick wall, and when that day happens we could see triple-digit silver prices in a very, very short period of time," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gianni Kovacevic, lithium-ion battery. play icon
Silver Investing

Gianni Kovacevic: Silver, Oil to Break US$100, but This is the Real Speculation

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 22, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Investor and author Gianni Kovacevic discusses silver's price pullback, saying that in the long term he sees the white metal reaching triple digits.

He expects oil prices to reach that level too, but emphasized that he sees lithium as the truly contrarian play for the rest of 2025 and into next year.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Chris Vermeulen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Chris Vermeulen: Gold Signaling "Massive" Equities Correction, My Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 21, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, weighs in on gold's record-setting price run and what could be next for the metal.

Vermeulen also discusses the outlook for silver, platinum and palladium.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Rich Checkan, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Rich Checkan: Gold Nowhere Near Top, Use Price Dips to Buy

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 20, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) recently recommended that investors consider a 60-20-20 portfolio where 20 percent is allocated to gold.

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, crunches the numbers, explaining what that type of shift could mean for the yellow metal.

He also shares his thoughts on gold and silver's ongoing price run.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Nextplay icon
Silver Investing

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Vince Lanci of Echobay Partners explains what's driving silver's record-setting price run.

According to Lanci, who is also a professor at the University of Connecticut and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter on Substack, the London market is facing a liquidity crisis as nations that would typically sell or lend their silver choose to keep the metal at home.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Mari-Len De Guzman

Mari-Len De Guzman

Editor

Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
CuFe Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

CuFe Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News