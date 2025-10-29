CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Project

A recent technical review for CuFe’s (ASX:CUF) bismuth resource at the Tennant Creek project in Australia’s Northern Territory has revealed significant, high-grade findings, according to the company’s managing director, Mark Hancock.

“We've updated our Gecko resource already to reflect a significant bismuth deposit, and we're now in the process of doing a similar piece of work for our Orlando deposit. As part of that, we've unleashed a number of quite high-grade intercepts from previous drilling,” Hancock said in a new interview with the Investing News Network.

The Tennant Creek property was historically primarily mined for copper and gold, but also produced bismuth, Hancock said. The project comprises the Orlando and Gecko deposits.

“Bismuth, globally, is pretty much produced as a by-product of other materials — either copper, gold, tin, etc. And so we would still be looking to do that as part of our wider copper-gold development strategy,” Hancock said.

Classified as a critical mineral in the US, Canada and the EU, global bismuth production is currently at around 20,000 tonnes annually, of which China remains the dominant producer, he added.

Watch the full interview above with Mark Hancock, managing director at CuFe.