Codebase Ventures Inc. has announced a name change to Cypher Metaverse Inc. Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on March 23, 2022. The symbol will remain the same. Disclosure documents are available at Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on March 22, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders. _________________________________ ...

CODE:CC