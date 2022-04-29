Market NewsInvesting News

Cronos Group Inc. will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Cronos Group will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions ...

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos Group will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

The Company's proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/financial-information/annual-meeting .

Access Information
Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Live Audio Webcast Online at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRON2022

Replay

A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website ( https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations ) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group's diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® , Lord Jones ® , Happy Dance ® and PEACE+™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Announces the Music as Medicine Event Series

Numinus Announces the Music as Medicine Event Series

Music As Medicine by Numinus is a series of Meditative Musical Experiences & Creative Content Featuring Jon Hopkins, East Forest And Superposition

Numinus Wellness ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies is pleased to announce that it is launching Music As Medicine by Numinus a series of ceremonial concerts exploring the role music plays in psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental health. Music As Medicine by Numinus will feature a rotating roster of meditative and ambient musicians, including Jon Hopkins East Forest and Superposition, multimedia art, and immersive guided meditations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Opens Two New Florida Dispensaries in Pembroke Park and Englewood

New locations in Broward County and Englewood Expand the Company's Retail Presence to 47 Locations in the Sunshine State and 130 Nationwide

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf International Announces Landmark Registration of Proprietary Range of Cannabis Products in Malta

Significant momentum with new registration further improving European footprint

Curaleaf International (the "Company") part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce the successful license of the Company's range of cannabis based medicines as extract, under the name Adven, in Malta.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
graphic showing cannabis plant as a ticker symbol

Top 5 Cannabis Stocks in 2022

Click here to read the previous top cannabis stocks year-to-date list.

The start of a new year has brought ongoing volatility to the cannabis sector, and has left the biggest companies in the space facing a serious downturn.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top cannabis stocks year-to-date for the Q1 2022 period.

Data for this top cannabis stocks article was collected on April 20, 2022, and the companies included had to meet a minimum market cap requirement of C$10 million. Cannabis companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered. Read on to learn more about the year's biggest gainers.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Receives Green Market Report Women's Leadership Award

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers has won Green Market Report 's Women's Leadership Award in the C-Suite category.

Kim Rivers: Trulieve Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

In the last year, Rivers has been the driving force behind several major business developments in the cannabis industry, including Trulieve's leading retail footprint in U.S. cannabis, industry leading profitability, and transformational purchase of Harvest Health and Recreation. Rivers set a new industry standard with Trulieve's release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, the first issued by an American multi-state cannabis operator.

The Women's Leadership Award honors women in the cannabis industry for their work in several different categories including Activism/Politics, Social Equity, Cultivation, and Media.

"It's an honor to be recognized amongst so many talented leaders who are redefining this industry," said Rivers. "As the only female-led public multi-state operator, Trulieve has a unique opportunity to increase female representation and ownership within the sector. It's also important to use this platform to foster significant economic and social advancement opportunities for local communities across the country. I look forward to a future when female leadership is ubiquitous in the C-Suite."

The Women's Leadership Award ceremony was held during Green Market Report Women's Summit in New York City on April 28th . The event was attended by many of the most successful women in the cannabis industry. Winners of Green Market Report's Women's Leadership Award were nominated and selected by a panel of industry insiders.

To view the complete list of winners, visit Green Market report's website .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

MATTIO Communications
Trulieve@Mattio.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-ceo-kim-rivers-receives-green-market-report-womens-leadership-award-301535755.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WEED Options Listed For Trading

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on developing innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that options for WEED — the Roundhill Cannabis ETF — are now listed for trading on Cboe's options exchanges.

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF ("WEED ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the cannabis sector. The fund invests in various cannabis related companies, including: (i) cannabis producers and distributors, (ii) cannabis-related technology companies, and (iii) additional cannabis related ancillary businesses.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×