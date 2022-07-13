Market NewsInvesting News

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® , Lord Jones ® , Happy Dance ® and PEACE+ ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Curaleaf's Select Brand Announces Launch of "The Farmer's Select" Program

Ongoing Series of Product Collaborations With California's Craft Farmers Reflects Company's Commitment to Partnerships with Legacy Growers and Diverse Operators

Limited-Release Select Elite Live Partnership With Delighted Farms is Select's Second Collaboration

Trulieve Opening New Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hollywood, FL

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hollywood, Florida . Located at 2908 Hollywood Blvd., the Hollywood dispensary opens at 9am on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 with ongoing regular hours of 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday .

Avicanna Announces Date of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held virtually on August 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM (Toronto Time) (the " Meeting ").

Trulieve Opening Apopka, FL Medical Marijuana Dispensary

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Apopka, Florida . Located at 2121 W Orange Blossom Trail, the Apopka dispensary opens at 9am on Saturday, July 9, 2022 with ongoing regular hours of 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday .

Columbia Care Announces Approval of Business Combination with Cresco Labs at Special Meeting of Shareholders

Overwhelming Columbia Care shareholder support with 98.5% of votes cast in favor of the business combination

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced that at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held today, July 8, 2022, the proposed business combination with Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs") was approved.

CORRECTION: Trulieve Announces Registration Statement Filing

This press release corrects a prior version published on July 7, 2022 to update the timing for effectiveness of the registration statement. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced that it filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the Registration Statement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select subordinate voting shares of the Company. The Registration Statement is expected to become effective upon its acceptance by the SEC.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The Company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on Form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the Company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities. The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by Selling Shareholders of up to 72,288,199 subordinate voting shares. Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Company and/or Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the registration of shares to which this communication relates. You should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and any applicable offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Company and any participant in any applicable offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-844-878-5438.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction--trulieve-announces-registration-statement-filing-301582947.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c7003.html

