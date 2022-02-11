Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the Clio Award-winning documentary short film, “The Sentence of Michael Thompson” will have its world premiere on March 9 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and screen March 13 through 17 at the South by Southwest film festival. “The Sentence of Michael ...

