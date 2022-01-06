Market News Investing News
Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2022: ATB 10 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 13, 2022: Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Butler will participate in a panel discussion and management will participate in one-on-one ...

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2022:

ATB 10 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 13, 2022:
Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Butler will participate in a panel discussion and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Details on the panel are shown below:

Title: Brand Building and Leadership: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3pY9tLv

24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, January 14, 2022:
Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Facebook: Cresco Labs
Instagram: Cresco Labs
Twitter: Cresco Labs

Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investors:
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco Labs CL:CNX CRLBF Cannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Lost Money in Cronos Group, Inc.?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. dropped 15% on November 9, 2021, after the company announced in an SEC filing that it would be required to restate its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and that it should have taken an impairment charge of at least $220 million for that same period. Cronos' price dropped another 5% on November 19, 2021 after announcing it had received a non-compliance delinquency letter from Nasdaq due to its untimely Form 10-Q filing. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Cronos Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who lost money in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON).

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend Appoints Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Healthcare, Pharmacy and Cannabis Industry Veteran to Manage and Lead All Operations

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.  Mr. Ghanem brings nearly two decades of experience in large-scale healthcare services, cannabis, pharmacy, and retail operations to TerrAscend where he will manage and oversee all operations.

Keep reading... Show less

El Blunto Partners with Trulieve to Launch Exclusively in Arizona at Harvest Dispensaries

- El Blunto, California's top blunt producer, announced their expansion into the Arizona market through a partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States. El Blunto products will be available during a two-week exclusive arrangement at all Trulieve-affiliated Harvest retail locations in Arizona beginning on Friday, January 7, 2022 .

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces January 2022 Investor Conference Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced upcoming participation in various investor conferences in January.

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth Issues Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

The inaugural report details the Company's commitment to building a responsible and sustainable organization defined by purpose

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced the release of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report ("the Report") for calendar year 2020, as well as qualitative details on some key activities that occurred in 2021.  The Report recognizes Canopy's current progress and describes its priorities and approach to ESG as part of its long-term path towards responsible and sustainable growth.

Keep reading... Show less
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes. Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS"). Products will be made available through additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.

Ayurcann will be launching its best seller - Fuego's Cherry Blossom. The vape product has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×