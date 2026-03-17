Corazon Mining Gears Up for Maiden Diamond Drilling at Two Pools Project

Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN) is preparing to launch its first diamond drilling program at the Two Pools gold project in Western Australia, marking a key step as the company advances exploration at the asset.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Managing Director Simon Coyle said that Corazon is "extremely, completely funded for drilling" as the company enters a period of increased exploration activity. Corazon Mining plans to mobilize a diamond drill rig to the Two Pools project within the next couple of weeks, which will include four diamond holes averaging about 200 meters per hole.

“There is one hole to the northwest, which we're putting down to around 400 meters to really test that, a down-punch extension of the main mineralized area. It's exciting times ahead for us ... there's going to be some really good upside in terms of who we are as a company moving forward,” he said.

Following the diamond drilling program, Corazon plans to conduct a larger reverse-circulation (RC) campaign, which is "probably a 3,000 meter RC package" in April.

“So drilling starts, let's say, (in) two weeks. Those first few holes are going right into the middle of the of the known area. And that's all about structure and understanding ... then we'll move into a 3,000 meter RC package, which will happen at the back end of April. So between now and for the remainder of this year, we'll be drilling at Two Pools."

Watch the full interview with Corazon Mining Managing Director Simon Coyle above.