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Corazon Mining
A high-grade gold explorer in a proven Australian gold province, with a strategic portfolio of battery and base metal assets.
Corazon Mining Gears Up for Maiden Diamond Drilling at Two Pools Projectplay icon
Copper Investing

Corazon Mining Gears Up for Maiden Diamond Drilling at Two Pools Project

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 17, 2026 08:00PM
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
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“There is one hole to the northwest, which we're putting down to around 400 meters to really test that, a down-punch extension of the main mineralized area. It's exciting times ahead for us ... there's going to be some really good upside in terms of who we are as a company moving forward," said Corazon Mining Managing Director Simon Coyle.

Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN) is preparing to launch its first diamond drilling program at the Two Pools gold project in Western Australia, marking a key step as the company advances exploration at the asset.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Managing Director Simon Coyle said that Corazon is "extremely, completely funded for drilling" as the company enters a period of increased exploration activity. Corazon Mining plans to mobilize a diamond drill rig to the Two Pools project within the next couple of weeks, which will include four diamond holes averaging about 200 meters per hole.

“There is one hole to the northwest, which we're putting down to around 400 meters to really test that, a down-punch extension of the main mineralized area. It's exciting times ahead for us ... there's going to be some really good upside in terms of who we are as a company moving forward,” he said.

Following the diamond drilling program, Corazon plans to conduct a larger reverse-circulation (RC) campaign, which is "probably a 3,000 meter RC package" in April.

“So drilling starts, let's say, (in) two weeks. Those first few holes are going right into the middle of the of the known area. And that's all about structure and understanding ... then we'll move into a 3,000 meter RC package, which will happen at the back end of April. So between now and for the remainder of this year, we'll be drilling at Two Pools."

Watch the full interview with Corazon Mining Managing Director Simon Coyle above.

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Pia Rivera

Pia Rivera

Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
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