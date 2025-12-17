The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 17, 2025
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly
Sign up to get your FREE
Basin Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
31 August
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
30 November
Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Expands REE and uranium footprint at Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 November
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer to figure 2*). Key Highlights - 183km2 of new tenure secured, expanding Basin's district-scale... Keep Reading...
23 November
Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Green Canada Corporation Inc ("GCC"), a 54% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (CVE:PTX) to sell the Marshall Uranium Project ("Marshall"), located in Saskatchewan, Canada. Key Highlights - Basin to sell 100% of Marshall Uranium Project to... Keep Reading...
11 November
Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 December
Top 4 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025
Uranium prices have surged since 2020, fueled by growing demand and optimism for the future, supporting uranium companies mining and exploring for the energy metal.After 2024’s spike to two-decade highs, spot U3O8 prices spent 2025 oscillating within a narrower US$20 range, bottoming at US$63.71... Keep Reading...
11 December
Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends for Uranium in 2026
2026 is poised to be transformative for uranium as tightening supply converges with robust demand from new reactor builds and life extensions, plus data center construction and a broader shift to clean energy. Despite these tailwinds, the U3O8 spot price remained muted for most of 2025, locked... Keep Reading...
09 December
Uranium Price 2025 Year-End Review
After 2024’s rapid rise, the U3O8 spot price remained more constrained through 2025, fluctuating between a relatively short range of US$63.17 (March 13) and US$83.33 (September 25) per pound. Entering the year, the price was sitting at US$74.56 before economic and geopolitical uncertainty pushed... Keep Reading...
08 December
American Uranium Eyes Resource, Scoping Study Update in 2026
American Uranium (ASX:AMU) is advancing drilling at its Lo Herma project in Wyoming, with work continuing into the winter season, according to Executive Director Bruce Lane in an interview with the Investing News Network. The company is currently awaiting results from recent hydrogeological... Keep Reading...
04 December
China’s Sole Uranium Miner Soars in Market Debut
China National Uranium (SZSE:001280) more than tripled in value during its first day of trading in Shenzhen, raising about 4 billion yuan (US$570 million) in its Wednesday (December 3) debut.According to an exchange filing cited by Bloomberg, the state-backed miner priced 248 million shares at... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Basin Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00