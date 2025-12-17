Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly

Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly

Download the PDF here.

BSN:AU
Basin Energy
The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Expands REE and uranium footprint at Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer to figure 2*). Key Highlights - 183km2 of new tenure secured, expanding Basin's district-scale... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Green Canada Corporation Inc ("GCC"), a 54% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (CVE:PTX) to sell the Marshall Uranium Project ("Marshall"), located in Saskatchewan, Canada. Key Highlights - Basin to sell 100% of Marshall Uranium Project to... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earth
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets
Yellow uranium rock on dark stones with ASX logo in the corner.

Top 4 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025

Uranium prices have surged since 2020, fueled by growing demand and optimism for the future, supporting uranium companies mining and exploring for the energy metal.After 2024’s spike to two-decade highs, spot U3O8 prices spent 2025 oscillating within a narrower US$20 range, bottoming at US$63.71... Keep Reading...
American Uranium (ASX:AMU)

American Uranium

Keep Reading...
Energy concept: hand connecting nuclear power plant to AI light bulb.

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends for Uranium in 2026

2026 is poised to be transformative for uranium as tightening supply converges with robust demand from new reactor builds and life extensions, plus data center construction and a broader shift to clean energy. Despite these tailwinds, the U3O8 spot price remained muted for most of 2025, locked... Keep Reading...
Nuclear cooling tower with rising bar and line graphs in the background.

Uranium Price 2025 Year-End Review

After 2024’s rapid rise, the U3O8 spot price remained more constrained through 2025, fluctuating between a relatively short range of US$63.17 (March 13) and US$83.33 (September 25) per pound. Entering the year, the price was sitting at US$74.56 before economic and geopolitical uncertainty pushed... Keep Reading...
Bruce Lane, executive director of American Uranium

American Uranium Eyes Resource, Scoping Study Update in 2026

American Uranium (ASX:AMU) is advancing drilling at its Lo Herma project in Wyoming, with work continuing into the winter season, according to Executive Director Bruce Lane in an interview with the Investing News Network. The company is currently awaiting results from recent hydrogeological... Keep Reading...
Smartphone displaying uranium stock chart with buy and sell options.

China’s Sole Uranium Miner Soars in Market Debut

China National Uranium (SZSE:001280) more than tripled in value during its first day of trading in Shenzhen, raising about 4 billion yuan (US$570 million) in its Wednesday (December 3) debut.According to an exchange filing cited by Bloomberg, the state-backed miner priced 248 million shares at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Basin Energy
