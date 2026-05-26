Compass Pathways to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2026

Compass Pathways to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2026

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will attend the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2026 and will participate in a fireside chat at 12:45pm ET.

A live audio webcast of this event will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the US. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

Enquiries
Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

compass pathways plccmpsnasdaq:cmpspsychedelics investing
CMPS
The Conversation (0)
COMPASS Pathways Plc

COMPASS Pathways Plc

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Yellow Cake plc (AIM: YCA) ("Yellow Cake" or the "Company"), a specialist company operating in the uranium sector founded by Bacchus Capital Advisers ("Bacchus Capital"), holding physical uranium ("U3O8") for the long term and engaged in uranium-related commercial activities, today announces its... Keep Reading...
Burley Minerals

Exploration License Granted over Cane Bore Iron Project

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Exploration License E08/3424 (the Cane Bore Iron Project) was granted by The Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS). Cane Bore is located within the world class Pilbara... Keep Reading...
Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by CAP S.A. ("CAP") of its 20% equity ownership interest in REE Uno SpA ("REE Uno"), the Company's Chilean subsidiary that owns the Penco Module project, and receipt by the Company... Keep Reading...
Burley Minerals

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024. HIGHLIGHTS Broad Flat... Keep Reading...
A pill bottle with US flag and coloured pills.

Medical Cannabis and Psychedelics Reforms Reshaping Mental Health Markets

The landscape for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies has rapidly shifted in just a few weeks following recent executive actions in the US. Between the formal rescheduling of medical cannabis to Schedule III and an executive order aimed at accelerating mental health treatments, several... Keep Reading...
Dried mushrooms in the center are surrounded by translucent capsules on a white background.

Executive Order Sparks New Phase for Psychedelic Biotech, Risks Remain

On April 18, President Trump was joined by top health officials in the Oval Office to sign Accelerating Medical Treatments For Serious Mental Illness, an executive order to expand research into ibogaine. This signals the strongest federal endorsement yet of psychedelic medicine as an alternative... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Responds to Trump Executive Order on Psychedelic Therapies

Numinus Wellness Responds to Trump Executive Order on Psychedelic Therapies

Company's clinical research operations and therapist training programs directly positioned to support accelerated research and commercialization timelinesNuminus Wellness Inc. (OTC: NUMIF) today acknowledged the Executive Order signed by President Donald J. Trump directing United States federal... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Emyria Launches Global Services Platform Targeting International Drug Sponsors

Emyria’s established, world-first, unique national clinical delivery network to drive a new services-led revenue stream focused on global drug sponsors.

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”), a leader in innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce the launch of its Empax Global Partnership Program, a new services platform enabling international drug sponsors to access Emyria’s established clinical delivery... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Provides Update Regarding Listing Status

Numinus Wellness Provides Update Regarding Listing Status

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTC Pink: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with an emphasis on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is providing an update regarding its listing status on the... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is providing a corporate update.Corporate UpdateOver the past year,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

Streamex Corp. Appoints Former Microsoft and PayPal Lead Product Designer Kori Handy as Vice President of Product and Design

BriaCell Receives Positive Recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase 3 Study in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Nevada Sunrise Enters into Earn-in Option Agreement for the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Related News

base metals investing

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Enters into Earn-in Option Agreement for the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

base metals investing

Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Completes Survey at BC Copper Project and Provides Sixtymile Update