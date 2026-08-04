Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Transaction Update

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Transaction Update

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG,OTC:CYGGF, OTCQB:CYGGF) (Cygnus or the Company) refers to its proposed scheme of arrangement under which Central Asia Metals PLC (AIM: CAML) (CAML) will acquire 100% of the shares in Cygnus pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), (Scheme).

Lodgement of draft Scheme Booklet with ASIC

Cygnus is pleased to confirm that a draft scheme booklet, containing the draft independent expert's report, has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for its review. Lodgement of the draft scheme booklet with ASIC is a key milestone towards giving effect to the Scheme.

ASIC's review of the draft scheme booklet will be followed by an initial court hearing, targeted to occur on 13 August 2026 to approve the scheme booklet and make orders convening a meeting of Cygnus shareholders to consider the Scheme. Once approved by the court and registered with ASIC, the scheme booklet will be released publicly, printed and despatched to Cygnus shareholders which is again targeted to occur on or shortly after 13 August 2026. The scheme meeting is expected to take place in mid-September 2026. Accordingly, implementation of the Scheme is anticipated to occur in early October 2026. The dates relating to the Scheme are indicative only and are subject to (among other things) the court approval process. Any changes to these dates will be announced.

North Macedonian and Kazakhstan merger clearance

The Company advises that the North Macedonian merger clearance condition precedent to the Scheme has been satisfied. With respect to the Kazakhstan merger clearance condition precedent, Cygnus can advise that CAML has lodged the required documentation and the relevant government department is reviewing under normal processes and timelines.

Cygnus Board recommendation

Each of the Cygnus directors recommends that Cygnus shareholders vote, and intends to vote any shares they own or control, in favour of the Scheme at the Scheme meeting, each in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding and continuing to conclude that the Scheme is in the best interests of Cygnus shareholders.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the board of directors of Cygnus Metals Limited.

David Southam
Executive Chairman
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474


About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG,OTC:CYGGF, OTCQB:CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

cygnus metalscyg:cctsxv:cygbase metals investing
CYG:CC
Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG)

Cygnus Metals

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada Keep Reading...
Bahia Metals Bolsters Geological Team to Advance Mangueiros Main

Bahia Metals Bolsters Geological Team to Advance Mangueiros Main

Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its geological team by expanding the role of Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., as Geological Consultant to the Company.The expanded engagement reflects the Company's stated priority of advancing... Keep Reading...
Noble Acquires North Bradshaw Property in Northern Ontario and Provides Final Information on Arrangement

Noble Acquires North Bradshaw Property in Northern Ontario and Provides Final Information on Arrangement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - August 4, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the North Bradshaw Property from Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Gravel... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

Nuvau Minerals Strengthens Its Board and Technical Team with the Appointment of David Palmer as a Director and Michael Sutton as Technical Advisor to the Board

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) (FSE: 73C) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Palmer to its Board of Directors and Michael Sutton, P.Geo., as a Technical Advisor to the Board, effective immediately.The additions of Dr. Palmer and Mr. Sutton—two of Canada's most... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Announces Positive Pig Iron Optionality

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), a US based company in which it owns an approximately 17% fully diluted equity interest, has announced the... Keep Reading...
TSK: Proposed Sale of Machinga REE Project to AuKing Mining

TSK: Proposed Sale of Machinga REE Project to AuKing Mining

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced TSK: Proposed Sale of Machinga REE Project to AuKing MiningDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AuKing to Acquire High Grade Heavy Rare Earths Project

AuKing to Acquire High Grade Heavy Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire High Grade Heavy Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bahia Metals Bolsters Geological Team to Advance Mangueiros Main

American Uranium's Lo Herma Resource Reaches 9.96Mlbs as Indicated Resources Grow 72% Prior to Publication of Planned Scoping Study

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

Related News

cobalt investing

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2026

lithium investing

US Military Scraps US$300 Million Lithium Carbonate Purchase

vanadium investing

Vanadium Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

energy investing

American Uranium's Lo Herma Resource Reaches 9.96Mlbs as Indicated Resources Grow 72% Prior to Publication of Planned Scoping Study

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

precious metals investing

GoldInxs to Commence 3D Induced Polarization Survey at Fishpot Property

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Reopens Additional Historic Mine Workings at El Potrero and Samples up to 26.1 g/t Au and 511 g/t Ag