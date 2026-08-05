Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Financing

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Financing

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.
  

TORONTO, Ontario TheNewswire - August 5, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that our drill program undercutting our previously announced surface gold intersections obtained in the stripped area within the open pit footprint of our Parbec gold deposit is at 50% completion. We have visually observed in drill core the lithologies we are targeting at Parbec, samples will be taken and assayed with results released when available.

  

Parbec Drill Program

 


Click Image To View Full Size

 

Shown on this map are 2 of the 3 channels for which we do not yet have results, CHNL-PAR-26-59 and CHNL-PAR-26-60, those results will be released once available.

  

Renforth has raised a total of $186,000 with the closing of a financing on July 30th 2026 and issuing 4,799,996 flow through shares at $0.03 per share and 1,400,000 common share units, each unit consisting of one share and one half of one warrant. A full warrant exercises at a price of $0.06 for a period of 18 months.

  

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P. Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

  

ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nicole Brewster

President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.

nicole@renforthresources.com

(416)818-1393

CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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