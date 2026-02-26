Compass Pathways Announces Exercise of $200 Million in Outstanding Warrants

Compass Pathways Announces Exercise of $200 Million in Outstanding Warrants

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, announced today the exercise of 35,059,448 warrants, which were issued on January 13, 2025, for proceeds of approximately $200 million. Upon exercise of these outstanding warrants, Compass Pathways is issuing 15,160,619 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and in lieu of ADSs, to certain institutional investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 19,898,829 ADSs.

Compass Pathways currently intends to use the proceeds from these warrant exercises, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund ongoing COMP005 and COMP006 Phase 3 trials, its Phase 2b/3 trial of COMP360 in PTSD, acceleration of its commercial readiness activities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The net proceeds from these warrant exercises, along with the net proceeds of approximately $141 million from the recent public offering that closed on February 20, 2026, and its existing cash and cash equivalents, is expected to be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2028.

About Compass Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the U.S. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the expected use of proceeds from the warrant exercises; our expectations regarding our financial guidance; our business strategy and goals; our expectations and projections about our future cash needs and financial results; our expectations regarding discussions with the FDA, including discussions regarding potential NDA acceleration strategies, including potential for rolling NDA submission and review for COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD; and our expectations regarding potential commercial launch timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on Compass Pathways' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties risks related to clinical development which is a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated and may be more costly than expected; the full results and safety data from our Phase 3 clinical trials in TRD may not be consistent with the preliminary results to date; our need for additional funding to achieve our business goals and if we are unable to obtain this funding when needed and on acceptable terms, we could be forced to delay, limit or terminate our clinical trials; our acceleration strategies for our NDA submission may not be successful; FDA may ultimately disagree with our proposal for a rolling NDA submission and may not permit us to utilize the rolling review process; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from FDA or regulatory authorities in any other jurisdiction for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment may be unsuccessful; our efforts to commercialize and obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved, may be unsuccessful; the risk that our strategic collaborations will not continue or will not be successful; and our ability to retain key personnel; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Compass's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Except as required by law, Compass disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Compass's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

compass-pathways-plccmpsnasdaq-cmpspsychedelics-investing
CMPS
COMPASS Pathways Plc

COMPASS Pathways Plc

